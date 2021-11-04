'Dexter' and 'Highway to Heaven' return

Showtime revives one of its most popular series from the “difficult men” era of “Peak TV.” Michael C. Hall returns in “Dexter: New Blood” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). In the original series, Dexter Morgan had an interesting way of hiding his life as a serial killer: He was a forensic blood expert for the Miami Police Department.

“New Blood” begins some 10 years later. Dexter has buried his past and resurfaced in the frozen upstate New York town of Iron Lake. He’s now Jim Lindsay, a nice guy and assistant at the local sporting goods store. He fits into the life of a small town that’s not terribly far removed from “Gilmore Girls” fare. In a strange way, the setup resembles a sick take on a Hallmark movie. A busy urban killer decides to slow down and smell the roses in an idyllic small town. As in many romances, he even falls for the local police chief (Julia Jones).

It would be unfair to say too much more, as the pilot episode deals with some of the loose ends of Dexter’s life from the first series. Suffice it to say, Dexter/Jim has been on his best behavior, checking off the calendar boxes to note every day without a bloody homicide. But just how long can he keep that up?

• Lifetime lurches from women-in-peril fare to holiday uplift with the 2021 movie reboot of “Highway to Heaven” (7 p.m. Saturday, TV-G). Jill Scott reprises the late Michael Landon’s role as Angela Stewart, an angel among us who takes a job as a temporary high school guidance counselor, in which she assists a grief-stricken student and helps junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson) live out some unrealized dreams.

Strenuously pleasant and upbeat with a piano score to match, this might prove a tonic for some and a throwback for others. Not to give too much away, but the film appears ready-made to be serialized or subject to sequels. When Banks suggests he might have a more permanent job for Stewart, she defers, saying she’ll have to clear it with her “boss” first.

• The 2021 documentary “Attica” (8 p.m. Saturday, Showtime, TV-MA) recalls a prison riot 50 years in the past that resonates to this day. In the fall of 1971, inmates at an upstate New York maximum security facility took staff hostage to negotiate for better conditions. The situation was highly flammable. More than two-thirds of the inmates were Black and Latino, and all the prison guards were white. The year was a time of great social upheaval and racial unrest, when the fringes of the antiwar movement had gone underground. Urban bombings and campus riots were frequent.

Against the backdrop of civil chaos, many politicians recalibrated their positions to emerge as “law and order” candidates. Among the most notable was New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller. Once the face of the Republican party’s moderate-to-liberal wing, he became an enthusiastic advocate of draconian drug sentencing and tough policing. Given this transformation, Rockefeller could not afford to look “weak” at Attica. The standoff ended with a crackdown that left 29 inmates and 10 hostages dead.

“Attica” presents interviews with former prisoners as well as former guards and their family members. What emerges is a look at the kind of carnage that can result when “the other side” is seen as less than human and when it might seem politically advantageous to open fire.

• “Yellowstone” (7 p.m. Sunday, Paramount, CMT, Pop, TV Land, TV-MA) returns for a fourth season with the Duttons facing several crises. In addition to multiple cable outlets, “Yellowstone” can be streamed on Paramount+.

The use of streaming services to complement, develop or take over shows continues. Starting tomorrow, NBC will “borrow” episodes of the Dan Brown series “The Lost Symbol” from Peacock. CBS viewers wondering where “SEAL Team” has gone, should look for it on Paramount+, where it now streams exclusively.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• College football action includes LSU at Alabama (6 p.m., ESPN), Oregon at Washington (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Indiana at Michigan (6:30 p.m., Fox).

• The “2021 Breeders’ Club Classic” (7 p.m., NBC) airs live from Del Mar, California.

• “Destination Fear” (8 p.m., Travel, TV-14) visits a Montana orphanage. Episodes also can be streamed on Discovery+.

• A second chance reveals a woman’s values in the 2021 romance “Next Stop, Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• A grief-stricken woman takes to the wilderness in the 2021 drama “Land” (7 p.m., HBO).

• Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Ed Sheeran.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Missouri sheriffs complain Second Amendment enthusiasts are making it too easy for criminals to obtain lethal firepower; frustrated by an oil company’s inability to plug a deep-water leak, the Coast Guard hired a third party to do it for them; Carnegie Heroes, honored for life-saving acts.

• The Rams host the Titans in NFL action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

• A campus protest takes a tragic turn on “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• Aliens meddle in the Crimean War on “Doctor Who” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).

• “The Engineering That Built the World” (8 p.m., History, TV-PG) recalls the development of city subways.

• Sarah makes a risky move on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• A media company’s civil war becomes its own biggest story on “Succession” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• A witness emerges on the season finale of “American Rust” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

The 1996 documentary “The Celluloid Closet” (5 p.m. Saturday, TCM) looks at ways Hollywood has explored and exploited gay characters and themes during the decades.

SATURDAY SERIES

SUNDAY SERIES

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

SUNDAY SERIES

