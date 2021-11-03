Why are remapping sessions rushed, quiet?

Decatur Herald & Review

Illinois politics feature numerous frustrations. The voting that resulted in the repeal of the state’s Parental Notice of Abortion Act resembles too many other last-minute Springfield maneuvers.

Our concern today isn’t the result of the vote or the fallout that will come in its aftermath. That’s a discussion that can be held later. Or perhaps it should have been held earlier. The decision is one that should be discussed on the floor in Springfield. Citizens should have their input. The arguments being presented should be aired, pondered, argued.

Even if minds are unlikely to be changed, the arguments are public and part of the record.

But Illinois politics like to work in the shadows. The end of regular sessions and veto sessions invariably end up with last-minute decisions that are cribbed together.

We saw it play throughout the spring and summer with the legislative redistricting maps. Necessary decisions on that were regularly kicked down the road, with the map-builders and legislators putting the blame on circumstances while making habitual mockery of the word “deadline.”

To no one’s surprise, redistricting maps ended up playing out the same way — last-minute, amid widespread disgust and a citizenry close to shrugging its shoulders about the latest tomfoolery. “This is a desperate map from a desperate party,” said Adam Kincaid, executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, which coordinates redistricting for the GOP. He called it “America’s most extreme gerrymander.”

In each case, and in dozens of others (no doubt everyone reading has a list of historical irritants from Springfield), decisions appear to be quickly and quietly, with surprises unveiled even as legislators are parading before media members with their version of what they just approved.

The decisions should not be made quietly, and often do not need to be addressed this quickly. We hate to continue to beat on this well-worn drum, but this is one of the reasons citizens lose respect for and interest in their lawmakers.

If you keep being told how your life and/or the lives of others, if you don’t feel you’re being listened to, the higher the likelihood of cynicism and apathy.

Perhaps this was a reaction to Texas’ changes in abortion laws, with Illinois stamping the state’s position more emphatically. But nobody talking about this bill is saying anything about that.

The mind-numbing frustration is how often these kinds of political shenanigans take place is how repeatedly unnecessary they are. Springfield starts to feel like a black hole into which money, fairness and common sense goes in but doesn’t come back out.

"A lack of transparency results in distrust and a deep sense of insecurity."

Dalai Lama