The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Mortgage or stocks for extra money?

<strong>Q:</strong> If I have some extra money, is it better to pay off my mortgage faster or invest it in the stock market? <strong>— S.J., Ocala, Fla.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Paying off your mortgage early can be worthwhile, especially if you’re nearing retirement. But depending on interest rates and your risk tolerance, investing in stocks could be a more profitable move.

If your mortgage interest rate is, say, 4 percent, then any extra principal you pay off will save you 4 percent in interest payments — which is similar to earning a (guaranteed!) 4 percent return. Given the stock market’s long-term average annual return of about 10 percent — or, to be more conservative, say, 7 or 8 percent — then investing in stocks is likely to outperform the 4 percent return.

Stock market returns can be volatile, but during long periods, most investors have done well. However, don’t invest money you’ll need within the next five years or so in stocks.

<strong>Q:</strong> Where online can I look up historical P/E ratios? <strong>— L.B., LaCrosse, Wis.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Past price-to-earnings ratios are helpful to get a rough idea of how overvalued or undervalued a stock might be. If Buzzy’s Broccoli Beer (ticker: BRRRP) has a current P/E of 12, for example, and its P/E in the past often has been 16 or more, it’s looking undervalued. (That’s based only on this single metric, though; ideally, you’ll assess a variety of factors when you study a company.)

Several finance sites track historical P/E data. At Morningstar.com, for example, you can search for a company and click on its “Valuation” tab; that will show you the current P/E ratio (and other valuation-related measures), past years’ P/Es and the five-year average P/E.

Fool’s school

The balance sheet, explained

To be a great investor, you’ll need to understand financial statements such as the balance sheet. Here’s an introduction to it. (Note: If you want to grow wealthier through the stock market during time without learning much, you can do very well simply investing in a low-fee index fund, such as one that tracks the S&P 500 index.)

There are three main financial statements that publicly traded companies issue at least quarterly. While the income statement and cash flow statement present how a company performed during a period such as a quarter or year (calendar or fiscal), the balance sheet reflects the company’s financial health at one moment in time — often the end of a quarter or year.

A company’s balance sheet is similar to what you would get if you tallied up all your assets (such as house, car, bank accounts and perhaps a wine or art collection) and subtracted your liabilities (mortgage, car loans, credit card debt and others), to arrive at your net worth. It has three main sections: assets, liabilities and shareholder equity. Assets, often on the left, are set equal to — or balancing — liabilities and shareholder equity, often on the right.

Assets might include such items as “cash and cash equivalents,” “investments,” “prepaid expenses” (such as insurance paid for ahead of time), and “property, plant and equipment.” Some other assets, though, are not quite as reliable. “Accounts receivable,” for example, reflects money from sales the company hasn’t yet received — and might not receive. And “inventory” reflects cash tied up in materials that haven’t been sold yet, some of which might end up not sold.

Liabilities often feature both short-term and long-term debt. Debt is not necessarily bad, although it’s best to see relatively little of it. Another liability, “accounts payable,” represents invoices not yet paid. These actually can be helpful if the company is delaying payments until they’re due and using the cash in the interim.

Finally, shareholder equity, the difference between assets and liabilities, is the portion of the company that its shareholders can claim.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to San Francisco in 1853, during the Gold Rush, when a Bavarian immigrant opened a dry-goods store. Seeing that workers needed sturdier clothes, he worked with a tailor in the 1870s to develop “waist overalls” made from tough fabric with rivet reinforcements. Today, with a market value recently about $10 billion, I’m a global apparel giant, with brands such as Dockers, Denizen, Beyond Yoga and variants of my own name. I rake in about $4.5 billion annually. Since 1886, my logo has featured two horses trying to pull apart a pair of pants. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I got my start in 1888 as the Pittsburgh Reduction Company, founded by a guy who patented a low-cost aluminum production process. My light and strong alloys were used in manufacturing automobiles by 1901 — and part of the Wright Brothers’ 1903 “Flyer” plane. I introduced aluminum foil in 1910 and, a century later, a reclosable aluminum bottle in 2014. I merged with Reynolds Metals in 2000. Today, with a recent market value topping $10 billion, I’m a global leader in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum. I also recycle more than 1.3 billion pounds of aluminum annually. Who am I? (Answer: Alcoa)

The Motley Fool take

Take two — or more — shares

The video game industry has been steadily growing during the past several decades, and technological advancements such as mobile and cloud gaming should help it continue to do so.

This tailwind should benefit Take-Two Interactive (Nasdaq: TTWO), which owns one of the most-played titles, Grand Theft Auto V, and is investing aggressively for the future. The company has a deep pipeline of 62 new releases slated between now and fiscal 2024.

Demand for Take-Two’s games is trending higher. Bookings in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were 68 percent higher than the same quarter two years before the pandemic. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto’s player base is more than three-quarters higher than it was two years ago, and NBA 2K saw 13 percent year-over-year growth in first-time spenders in the recent quarter.

During fiscal 2021 (which ended March 31), Take-Two hired 700 new developers and acquired several studios (such as animation studio Dynamixyz) as it laid the groundwork for more growth. The stock was recently off 15 percent from its 52-week high, making this a promising time to buy shares.

In fact, Take-Two has recently been one of the cheapest major gaming stocks on the market. It deserves consideration by long-term growth-stock investors. (The Motley Fool has recommended and owns shares of Take-Two Interactive.)