Bridal show in Bradley

From noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, Bliss Bridal and Prom and SatinChair.com will be hosting a Couples (Bridal) Extravaganza at the Quality Inn & Suites — 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

The vendor show will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. and is a cost of $10 per person. The vendor show plus a VIP cocktail time with appetizers and a Men's Cave starts at noon and is $20 per person.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/bridalbradley21" target="_blank">bit.ly/bridalbradley21</a>.