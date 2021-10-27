The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Mind the GAAP

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s “GAAP”? <strong>— A.M., Santa Maria, Calif.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Investors are likely to see references to GAAP — an acronym for Generally Accepted Accounting Principles — when reviewing companies’ financial statements, such as balance sheets and income statements, or when reading companies’ earnings reports.

As you might imagine, there would be a terrible apples-and-oranges problem if every company could report its earnings and its financial health using any rules it wanted. That’s why the Securities & Exchange Commission requires publicly traded U.S. companies to adhere to GAAP rules and standards. For example, GAAP requires companies to accurately recognize and account for all of their assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses. When companies follow GAAP, investors and others more easily can compare results among them.

Private companies, including most small businesses, typically don’t have to follow GAAP. Many publicly traded companies, both big and small, report results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

<strong>Q:</strong> If a company acquires another company, does the acquired company’s stock always go up? <strong>— T.C., Horace, N.D.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It depends on estimates of the acquiree’s value and on the acquisition price. If a company’s total market value, for example, is about $20 billion, and it’s bought for $26 billion, its shares might pop up on the news.

Acquirers often will pay a premium if the acquiree is seen as desirable, perhaps because of strong brands or valuable technology. Paying a premium price also can dissuade other companies from competing to buy the acquiree.

Meanwhile, a struggling company could be bought for relatively little. If investors think an acquirer paid too much or the deal is a poor one, its stock price could fall.

<strong>F</strong>ool’s school

Early mortgage payments?

It’s tempting to want to pay off your mortgage early, and there are reasonable reasons to do so. For example, if retirement is looming, it can be good to enter it without mortgage payments hanging over your head. But there also are good reasons to not pay off that home loan early.

For starters, you would have less access to ready cash, should you need it. If you pay off your mortgage by wiping out some of your bank accounts and selling stocks in your brokerage account, yes, you’ll be free of the loan. But you also will have transferred a lot of asset value into your home — which is not that easy to retrieve money from, if and when you need it. Should you need to buy a new car or pay college tuition, you can’t just sell a fraction of your house. You would have to either sell the house or take out a second mortgage or home equity loan, and that can take months.

Next, putting much of your available cash into your home means you can’t use the money for other long-term goals, such as investing in retirement accounts. Think of it this way: If your mortgage interest is 4 percent, every dollar you use to pay off that loan is like earning a guaranteed 4 percent return because you won’t have to pay 4 percent on it. Meanwhile, the stock market has averaged annual returns of close to 10 percent during long periods. Even if your stock investments were to appreciate by 6 or 8 percent per year, on average, you would be likely to come out ahead. Of course, much depends on your mortgage interest rate and investment expectations.

Finally, you might lose a valuable tax break. People who itemize deductions on their tax returns are allowed to deduct the mortgage interest they pay — and that can be a hefty sum. Once your mortgage is paid off, there will be no more interest payments to deduct, which can leave you with bigger tax bills.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I got my start in 1888 as the Pittsburgh Reduction Company, founded by a guy who patented a low-cost aluminum production process. My light and strong alloys were used in manufacturing automobiles by 1901 — and part of the Wright Brothers’ 1903 “Flyer” plane. I introduced aluminum foil in 1910 and, a century later, a reclosable aluminum bottle in 2014. I merged with Reynolds Metals in 2000. Today, with a recent market value topping $10 billion, I’m a global leader in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum. I also recycle more than 1.3 billion pounds of aluminum annually. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I was founded in 1986, but I’m now a combination of several fitness brands, including Bowflex, Schwinn and JRNY. (Schwinn dated back to the late 1890s, making successful racing bicycles in its early days and introducing indoor exercise bikes in 1965.) Based in Vancouver, Wash., I rake in more than $700 million annually and am aiming for $1 billion by fiscal year 2026. I recently sported a market value of about $270 million. I offer products including elliptical machines, home gyms, indoor bikes, treadmills and adjustable all-in-one free-weight systems, as well as the JRNY fitness app. Who am I? (Answer: Nautilus)

The Motley Fool take

Energetic dividends

France-based integrated oil giant TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is a good fit for dividend-seeking investors interested in the energy sector and in the transition from carbon fuels to cleaner energy sources.

TotalEnergies’ operations span from upstream (exploration and drilling) to downstream (refining and chemicals). It’s reworking its portfolio to focus only on its best oil investments while expanding its footprint in cleaner-burning natural gas and boosting its operations in renewables and electricity. Its ambition is “to become the responsible energy company,” and it plans to spend about half of its annual capital spending budget of $13 billion to $15 billion on growth businesses during the next four years, with much of that earmarked for natural gas and renewable power.

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies is a robust dividend payer, with its payout recently yielding 6.1 percent. It recently updated its dividend outlook, noting oil prices averaging above $50 per barrel could lead to dividend increases. (Oil was recently trading in the $80-per-barrel range.) TotalEnergies also is buying back $1.5 billion worth of stock as a way to return value to shareholders.

To be sure, TotalEnergies has its flaws; for instance, it has more debt than many of its U.S.-based peers. However, its dividend commitment and its efforts to change its portfolio while continuing to grow its business make it an attractive energy investment for long-term investors.