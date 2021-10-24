BOYS SOCCER: Beecher snaps drought against Grant Park to earn sectional title

MANTENO — Separated by just 8 miles that don’t feature much more than farmland and country roads that connect the two villages, Beecher and Grant Park represent one of the area’s most familiar rivalries, but the settings in which the two boys soccer teams met in Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional championship were far from familiar.

The Bobcats were gunning for just their second-ever sectional title, the Dragons their first. And for the seven seniors on Beecher’s roster, it would be their first time topping Grant Park in their careers, as the Bobcats had last topped their River Valley Conference rivals in 2016.

But that changed on Saturday, as an early bomb of a free kick from senior Russell Ward was followed by a pair of Logan Wilkins goals in a three-minute span in the second half, giving Beecher a 3-0 win over the Dragons and a spot in the Elite Eight.

“Going into it, it was just another game against Grant Park and it felt the same,” Ward said. “But when you thought about the sectional championship, losing to them six times in my four years in soccer, coming out for the third time this season, it felt like this was our chance and we weren’t gonna miss this opportunity.”

By the time Ward’s free kick from more than 30 yards out put the Bobcats up 1-0 with just 4:24 left on the clock in the first half, Bobcats senior goalkeeper Cam Paulmeier had already invigorated his team with several clutch saves against a big, physical Grant Park attack.

“It’s funny, [Friday] in practice we were really tight, so I had to stop practice and have a talk but Cam was never part of that — he always stays loose and lets things roll off his back,” Bobcats coach Dawn Compton said of her senior goalkeeper. “He came in again today with that attitude and i think that’s a difference-maker for him, he’s able to block out what’s around him, and I really heard him talking to his teammates, keeping him aware of what’s going on on the field...he made some great saves on some headers today, showed up to play and I’m just really happy for him.”

Ward’s goal was the only scoring of the first half, but Wilkins didn’t take long to find the net twice in the second. The freshman striker scored 12 and 14 minutes into the second half to give Beecher breathing room that they maintained the final 26 minutes.

“It felt great because I know we’ve been close all season,” Wilkins said. “I’m at a loss of words; it makes me happy I get to help send [the seniors] out.”

The Dragons were able to get some good looks in during their comeback bid, particularly on some nice cross attempts, but the Bobcats’ backline and Paulmeier held strong.

A team that relies heavily on seven seniors, as well as a talented crop of four freshmen that, along with a talented junior class, have been able to learned from their experienced veteran teammates.

And for Compton, the fact that her trusty group of seniors have been able to help speed the maturation process for her young core of the future has been a perfect storm.

“If you look at our record, the first couple weeks of the season we were 1-4 and I don’t think anyone thought this is where we were gonna be,” Compton said. “We knew that if we could stay the course, and [if] the freshmen would get their legs under them and getting used to varsity soccer, I knew our kids could make some noise down the stretch during the postseason.

“I think that every time they stepped on the field they got better, and I really think that trust in our seniors and the leadership they provided, I think it was just the perfect combination with those two groups working together.”

As for the Dragons, whose 26 wins are a school record the same way that Beecher’s 21 wins are a school record, there will be plenty of positive memories to reflect back on once the pain of Saturday begins to subside.

“Going into the season I knew we would have a competitive team, but I’d be lying if I expected us to be 26-3 playing for a sectional championship,” Dragons coach Mark Boccia said. “This is a special, special team and I told them I know it sucks now, that sting of losing, but when that wears off in a couple weeks, I hope they realize what special kids they really are.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bobcats will head up to Palos Hills Tuesday, where they will face Timothy Christian in the IHSA Class 1A Stagg Super-Sectionals at 5 p.m.