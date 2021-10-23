Sudeikis joins list of impressive 'SNL' graduates

It’s come to this: In his standup special “Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything” (9 p.m. Saturday, HBO, TV-MA), Velez begins by sharing a fantasy he had of attacking an old woman he saw on the street. He related this to his girlfriend, who found it disturbing but felt confident when he used it on stage, his audience would laugh uproariously. Nervous titters are more like it.

To Velez, violence toward old people, even as a joke, is justified because they are “useless”; doddering fools who can’t remember their Apple IDs or even describe Bitcoin. He goes on to describe the “worthless” stories his grandfather shared when he was young.

HBO is selling Velez as an “honest” voice of the gritty streets of Queens. Velez reminded me of a minor character in your average gangster movie, the smart-mouth who disrespects the wrong old man and is eliminated early in the third act. And quickly forgotten.

Velez also can be seen in the 2020 drama-comedy “The King of Staten Island” (7:40 p.m. Saturday, HBO2), directed by Judd Apatow, who also produces “Here’s Everything.”

• On the opposite end of the comedy spectrum, Jason Sudeikis hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) featuring musical guest Brandi Carlile. A talent on “SNL” from 2005-13, Sudeikis has received praise for his starring role in the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” as an affable American football coach enlisted to take over a U.K. soccer team. Recruited in an act of corporate and marital sabotage straight out of “Succession,” Lasso manages to charm his team, staff, the U.K. press and football fans with his gee-shucks demeanor and cornpone observations. Many critics saw the series as a tonic during the dark days of COVID. I never drank the Kool-Aid.

While considered a hit, “Lasso” is a product of streaming TV culture, where that term can be relative. Much has been made of “SNL” talent who have gone on to successful movie careers. But Sudeikis joins a smaller roster of stars who have scored successful TV series after leaving the mother ship.

After three years on “SNL,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus is probably the most successful graduate, having appeared in “Seinfeld,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Veep,” series that garnered multiple Emmys for the actress.

Tina Fey also would unite former “SNL” talent Tracy Morgan and Chris Parnell in “30 Rock.” Other “SNL”-related network series of note include “Parks & Recreation” (Amy Poehler), “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Andy Samberg) and “Community,” where it was reported Chevy Chase irked his castmates just like in the old days on “SNL.”

The ratings-free atmosphere of streaming television has allowed “SNL” graduates to pursue more niche productions. “Ted Lasso” might resemble “Gomer Pyle,” a hit CBS series in the 1960s, but it probably would not be picked up by a network today. “SNL” star Aidy Bryant’s “Shrill” on Hulu explored her plus-sized problems in ways networks probably would avoid. Fred Armisen graduated from “SNL” to explore the eccentric, woke world of the Pacific Northwest on IFC’s “Portlandia.” He would reunite with castmate Maya Rudolph in the 2018 Amazon Prime series “Forever,” an underappreciated look at death and the afterlife that straddled the line between funny, strange and profound. Sadly, it never was reincarnated for a second season.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• If required, the Dodgers host the Braves in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series (4 p.m., TBS).

• College football action includes Tennessee at Alabama (6 p.m., ESPN), USC at Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., NBC) and Ohio State at Indiana (6:30 p.m., ABC).

• A busy executive learns to love again after being haunted by failed relationships in the 2021 romance “Boyfriends of Christmas Past” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• A couple contends with an in vitro fertilization gone off the rails the 2021 shocker “Switched Before Birth” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• The 2021 shocker “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (7 p.m., HBO) is apparently based on a “true” story.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): A former Saudi security chief accuses the kingdom’s ruler of high crimes; the vanishing Colorado River; a profile of Michael Keaton.

• The San Francisco 49ers host the Indianapolis Colts in NFL action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

• World Cup fever on “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• An American airman’s death poses a mystery on “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• “The Engineering That Built the World” (8 p.m., History, TV-PG) recalls the Interstate Highway program.

• Kendall tries to rally his siblings on “Succession” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Corroborating evidence on “Buried” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Jackie and Leslie click on “Hightown” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• Billy keeps bad company on “American Rust” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Two years after appearing in “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (7 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-PG), Joan Crawford starred in the 1964 shocker “Strait-Jacket” (9:30 p.m., TCM, TV-14), directed by William Castle.

SATURDAY SERIES

The Crime Lab becomes a target on “CSI: Vegas” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Sam’s rebellious daughter is kidnapped on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).

SUNDAY SERIES

The gang life on “The Equalizer” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Marge triggers Lisa on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Talking Pele on “Legends of the Hidden Temple” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A gift for Beef on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Arrested development on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Supermarket Sweep” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Dean Cain hosts two repeat episodes of “Masters of Illusion” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Drugs and terrorists on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A brief encounter on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... More bling than brains on “Queens” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Back in New York on “SEAL Team” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).