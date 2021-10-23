HOSEK: The charms of historic Charleston

As I stepped off the curb onto Market Street, the raging waters enveloped my sandaled foot, rose past my ankle and threatened to sweep me off my feet.

My wife, Kathy, stood under an awning clinging to her wind-whipped umbrella, sheathed in a proffered plastic garbage bag and awaited my estimation.

“We can make it,” I said, “But you’ll get wet.”

“I’m already wet,” she stated in obvious reply.

Thus, we continued our merry but soggy exploration of Charleston.

Hurricane Ida was side-swiping one of the South’s oldest cities and inundating it with a torrential rainfall that threatened to overwhelm its barely-above sea level sewer system. Still, with a limited amount of time to enjoy the charms of the seaside city, we did not want to waste time holed-up in a hotel room. So, we trudged across the watery thoroughfare and entered the Old City Market. Based on the occupants of the horse-drawn carriage that passed us by, we were not the only ones unwilling to be deterred by a mere hurricane.

The historic Charleston City Market is one of the city’s more popular attractions. Local entrepreneurs sell a wide-range of wares, much of it locally crafted, at one of the nation’s oldest public markets.

The sprawling four-block retail venue has nearly 300 vendors selling beautiful handicrafts, although, on this day, it was apparent more than a few had decided to sleep in late.

The Holy City

Our damp adventure had begun three days earlier on a much drier afternoon when we had flown into Charleston, S.C., to experience the allure of the Holy City’s steeple-dotted skyline, colonial homes and cobblestoned streets.

The nickname “The Holy City” appears to refer to the prolific amount of houses of worship whose many spires give it a distinctive look. It is said that no building can be built higher than Charleston’s tallest church steeple.

We settled into the Harbor View Inn with its sweeping views of the Charleston Harbor and Waterfront Park. The inn’s rooftop terrace is one of the best places in the city to enjoy the vista.

Our late arrival on a busy Sunday afternoon sans reservation for any of the nearby eateries on East Bay Street found us searching for an open table for some much-needed eats. We stumbled out of the bright sunlit day into Poogan’s Smokehouse and found two chairs at the bar.

The 19th century exposed brick walls are bathed in a subtle hint of fragrant smokiness. With recommendations from our host, we settled on a couple of discerning local brews. Matched with their juicy pulled pork, chicken, smoked sausage, slaw and house chips, we felt we were off to a good start.

Afterward, we walked down to the waterfront, past the splash fountain filled with squealing children, onto the pier that reaches out into the depths of the harbor and joined several onlookers as we watched sailboats ply the calm waters.

Taking time

Morning found us on the rooftop terrace where we enjoyed our breakfast while taking in the striking sunrise over the working harbor.

Charleston embraces a slower pace, and the lower peninsula of this historic city provides a perfect venue for a post-breakfast walk full of wonders.

We strolled south through Waterfront Park with its well-known Pineapple Fountain, along cobblestone streets past the famed Rainbow Row of pastel-colored homes and onto The Battery, a defensive seawall and promenade located on the lower shores of Charleston’s headland.

At the southern point of the Battery is White Point Garden. The park is located at the confluence of the Ashley and Cooper rivers as they flow into the harbor. It has several monuments, a gazebo and massive cannons that date back to the Civil War. Its wide, grassy areas shaded by old oak trees proved perfect for a midday respite from the rising temperature.

You don’t need a car in downtown Charleston; if you want to get off your feet for an hour, you could always take a carriage ride. Call it touristy, but taking in Charleston history from a horse carriage is one of the most popular tours in the area and, after all, we were tourists.

With the equestrian consort of Lilo & Boppy, Gay, our tour guide with Palmetto Carriage Works, pointed out the famous, and sometimes infamous, homes of Charleston with their unique architecture, including the ornate wrought iron work decorating many of the homes.

Against a back-drop of soaring church steeples, past unique streets only 4 feet wide, we clopped along as she regaled us with stories of the people who made Charleston and why Charleston’s single homes with their wide piazzas are built as they are, the significance of earthquake bolts and much more.

It was easy to imagine ourselves being driven to one of these famed antebellum homes for a quiet afternoon’s southern interlude.

For dinner, we ended up at Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar seeking a taste of local fair. We discovered she-crab soup, a rich, creamy Charleston delight made with crab, roe and a hint of sherry. Combined with plates of fried green tomatoes and oysters, we were in culinary heaven.

History and turtles

The following day we walked (and walked … an Uber may have been appropriate this day) to The South Carolina Aquarium. Besides sharks, seahorses, wading birds, otters and fish of all colors, it is also home to the Sea Turtle Care Center, a hospital for the care of sick and injured sea turtles.

When a sea turtle is found stranded or injured off the coast of South Carolina, the animal is brought to the care center for treatment by a dedicated staff and volunteers. On this particular day, there were a half dozen rescues in need of treatment for a variety of illnesses, including injury from a boat strike. Three of the patients were released the day after our visit.

History in Charleston is as thick as the humidity on a late summer day. Museums such as Forts Moultrie & Sumter ring the harbor, several grand homes of the bellwethers of Charleston are open to the public and architectural treasures explore the deep history in the city’s past.

An effusive guide in historical costume coaxed us into one, the Old Exchange & Provost Dungeon. Built in 1771, it has a long history in Charleston’s past. George Washington had greeted a crowd of Charlestonians from its balcony. After the British captured the city in 1780, its basement was used as a military prison.

Walking through the eerie confines of the dank brick barrel-vaulted rooms, where as many as 120 prisoners were kept, had a spectral quality to it. Some might say “haunting.”

You cannot ignore Charleston’s contribution to the slave trade, considering that an estimated 40 percent of the enslaved people brought to the U.S. passed through Charleston.

A few blocks from the Old Exchange, the Slave Mart Museum tells that compelling story. Ryan’s Auction Mart opened on the site of this museum, and African-Americans were held and auctioned off here between 1856 and 1863. The building has a heart-breaking air about it that is difficult to ignore.

Our final meal was at Slightly North of Broad, or “SNOB,” as the locals like to refer to it. Located in a former 18th century warehouse building of burnished wood floors lit by elegant chandeliers, we started with pickled shrimp and then I dove into a bowl of shrimp and grits, a South Carolina specialty for generations. Kathy enjoyed seared flounder on a squash puree. It was epicurean magic for our last evening.

We fell in love with the charms of Charleston as we wandered the neighborhoods, marveled at the old-world homes and enjoyed the spectacular waterfront where hospitality and history came alive and embraced us.

It’s a 2 ½ hour direct flight from Midway Airport into Charleston International Airport.

<strong>Things to do</strong>

• <a href="https://scaquarium.org/" target="_blank">scaquarium.org</a>

• <a href="http://www.oldexchange.org/" target="_blank">oldexchange.org</a>

• <a href="https://www.oldslavemartmuseum.com/" target="_blank">oldslavemartmuseum.com</a>

• <a href="https://palmettocarriage.com/" target="_blank">palmettocarriage.com</a>

• <a href="https://www.thecharlestoncitymarket.com/" target="_blank">thecharlestoncitymarket.com</a>

<strong>Places to Eat</strong>

• <a href="https://www.pooganssmokehouse.com/" target="_blank">pooganssmokehouse.com</a>

• <a href="http://amenstreet.com/" target="_blank">amenstreet.com</a>

• <a href="https://www.snobcharleston.com/" target="_blank">snobcharleston.com</a>

<strong>Where to Stay</strong>

• <a href="https://www.harbourviewcharleston.com/" target="_blank">harbourviewcharleston.com</a>