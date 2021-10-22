VOLLEYBALL: McNamara picks up rivalry win at Herscher

HERSCHER — No matter how many times local rivals meet up for action, the atmosphere that comes with the excitement is hardly something that student-athletes can grow accustomed to, and at the beginning of Thursday’s nonconference volleyball matchup that saw Bishop McNamara visit rival Herscher, that was evident.

But after some serving mistakes and hitting errors early on amidst one of the more fierce area crowds in years, the Fightin’ Irish found their stride to earn a 2-0 victory with twin 25-20 victories Thursday.

“I think we finally got used to the atmosphere, and our energy came together all the sudden,” McNamara senior middle Jacqueline Allaway said. “Everything just started working out.”

The Tigers scored the first three points on the night and maintained pace for the first eight points thanks to some timely kills from Emma Mendell and blocks from Lacy Grigas and Izzie Mendell, as the Irish struggled to find their footing.

But after those first three points, the Tigers started making some mistakes themselves, with a few hitting errors putting the Irish back in it.

“When we’re making errors and the other team is making errors, too, it’s kind of like a wash,” McNamara coach Ryan Thomas said. “You’ve just gotta reset your focus and go from there.”

That’s what the Irish did, as their serves became a little more contained in rhythm with the calming of their nerves. They took a 9-8 lead on a Tigers hitting error and rode that lead the rest of the way through the first set.

Tigers coach Joel Huizenga said the mid-set woes, which included three hitting errors in four attempts at one point in the first set, are something the team just hasn’t seemed to find a way past this season.

“We really have a hard time with the middle section of the game, points 15-19 ...” Huizenga said. “They’re working hard, doing what they’re asked, but its just been a tough spot to maintain our confidence and poise.”

The Tigers fell behind early in the second set, 11-6, before roaring back to tie things at 14 on an Emma Mendell kill. But after a couple Herscher hits ended up out of bounds and Irish sophomore Anna Darr caught fire with three kills down the stretch, the Irish earned another 25-20 set victory, giving them their second area rivalry win after squeaking past Manteno with a three-set win on Monday.

“To me and the team, it means so much,” Irish senior outside hitter Ashlyn Mitchell said. “We’ve worked so hard the last couple days to work as a team, and I really feel like we’ve been pushing and striving as a team the last couple days.”

STAT BOOK

Allaway had seven kills, four digs and three aces for McNamara. Mitchell had four kills and six digs. Lillie Nugent added three kills, 11 digs and a block, and Darr had six kills.

UP NEXT

McNamara (15-11) will head to Elmhurst for this weekend’s Immaculate Conception Tournament before returning home Monday to begin IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional play against Central at 6:30 p.m..

“It was a busy week, we’re not done yet with four games this weekend, but it was good to regain our focus with local teams because that’s what we’re gonna see in regionals,” Thomas said.

The Tigers finished the regular season with an 11-23 record and begin postseason play against Iroquois West in the IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“Maybe there’s some good things waiting for the girls at the end,” Huizenga said. “They’re gonna keep pushing, and they’re a great group of kids that I love dearly.”