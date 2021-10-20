Ask the Fool

Spousal IRAs and leveraged ETFs

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s a spousal IRA? <strong>— C.R., Alpharetta, Ga.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It’s a traditional or Roth IRA but one belonging to a partner in a marriage with little or no income in a given year.

In general, IRAs only might be funded with earned income — not with, say, dividend or pension income or an inheritance. So, those who might be out of the regular workforce, perhaps in order to care for children or parents, are largely out of luck — unless they’re married.

A married person with little or no income could qualify for a “spousal IRA” if their spouse has sufficient earned income. The contribution limit for IRAs is $6,000 for the 2021 tax year, plus an additional $1,000 for those 50 and older. So, most married couples filing jointly (there’s an income cap) can park between $12,000 and $14,000 in their IRAs for 2021. IRAs are a powerful way to save for retirement.

<strong>Q:</strong> What are leveraged ETFs? <strong>— B.W., Coeur D’Alene, Idaho</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> They’re stocklike investments that can prove ruinous to your wealth if you don’t understand them well.

To back up a bit, remember in the finance world, the word “leverage” refers to debt. Leveraged ETFs often will track an industry or a stock index, investing in those stocks with a lot of borrowed dollars in order to amplify returns. A “2X” leveraged ETF, for example, will aim to deliver doubled returns.

The use of debt can amplify losses as well as gains, though, and leveraged ETFs are meant to be held for very short periods; holding on longer can lead to massive compounded losses.

Fortunately, most ETFs are not leveraged, and many are solid investments to consider.

Fool’s school

Foolish investing principles

At The Motley Fool, we’re on a dead-serious mission to make the world smarter, happier and richer — in part by promoting Foolish investing principles such as the three key ones below. (In Fooldom, being “Foolish”-with-a-capital-F is a good thing!)

<strong>1. Buy to hold.</strong> The investing advice you often will hear is to “buy and hold,” but that suggests you might just buy and forget about your holdings. Don’t do that unless you’re investing in the stock market via low-fee, broad-market index funds. With individual stocks, you should plan to hold them for at least five years — if not decades — to give them time to create all the value you expect from them. But keep up with their progress so you don’t end up surprised if their fortunes change.

<strong>2. Aim to build a well-diversified portfolio</strong> of at least 25 stocks to balance risk and reward. You want to own enough different stocks to ensure one underperformer doesn’t sink your portfolio or your investing confidence while increasing the odds you’ll have one or more strong outperformers. If your money was distributed evenly between five stocks and one of them crashed hard, it would make a meaningful dent in your portfolio; if 1 in 25 or 30 stocks crashes, the effect will be much smaller. Meanwhile, if one of your stocks soars 1,000 percent or 10,000 percent, it will boost your net worth significantly.

<strong>3. Expect stock market volatility — it’s normal.</strong> On average, the market drops 10 percent once per year, 20 percent every four years and 30 percent every decade, for all kinds of reasons — which often have nothing to do with the underlying value of the companies in which you’ve invested. It’s smart to avoid selling based on share price alone, but do sell if your reasons for investing in a company no longer apply.

You can learn much more about investing (and personal finance topics) at our free online site, Fool.com.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I was founded in 1986, but I’m now a combination of several fitness brands, including Bowflex, Schwinn and JRNY. (Schwinn dated back to the late 1890s, making successful racing bicycles in its early days and introducing indoor exercise bikes in 1965.) Based in Vancouver, Wash., I rake in more than $700 million annually and am aiming for $1 billion by fiscal year 2026. I recently sported a market value of about $270 million. I offer products including elliptical machines, home gyms, indoor bikes, treadmills and adjustable all-in-one free-weight systems, as well as the JRNY fitness app. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1906, when a teenager in Japan turned his family’s tailoring business into a specialty sock-maker. After he added rubber soles to the socks in the 1920s, he began manufacturing tires, establishing me in 1931. I was making golf balls by 1935 and rubber hoses by 1937. I merged with Firestone in 1988. Today, based in Tokyo and with a U.S. division headquartered in Nashville, I’m a global giant in tires and rubber. I employ about 140,000 people and operate in more than 150 countries and territories. My brands include Primewell and Fuzion. Who am I? (Answer: Bridgestone)

The Motley Fool take

A growing software giant

Shares of cloud-based customer-relationship management software giant Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) have been trading near all-time high levels, and they still appear to have plenty of room for growth.

Salesforce.com recently lifted its revenue forecast for this fiscal year and offered investors an optimistic outlook for its next fiscal year, expecting year-over-year revenue growth of about 20 percent.

The company has been a major beneficiary of the growing work-from-home trend. As businesses have closed their offices because of coronavirus-related safety concerns, they have ramped up their spending on cloud software. Even post-pandemic, spending on remote-work solutions is expected to remain elevated.

The company also offers artificial intelligence and data integration technology, supplying tools that help companies collect and effectively analyze ever-growing amounts of data from disparate sources. It is also home to the widely used business collaboration platform Slack, which it recently acquired. Salesforce has made Slack the central platform for its Salesforce 360 CRM software suite, and it’s expected to help bring in customer deals and expand on existing ones.

Salesforce has been delivering strong profit growth for shareholders, and it appears to present a compelling opportunity for long-term investors. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Salesforce.com.)