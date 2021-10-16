Voice of the People: Adoption not an easy answer to abortions

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> <em>This letter was submitted as a response to a letter published on Sept. 18 by Linda Nicolais of Kankakee titled “Adoption can be ideal alternative to abortion.”</em>

Ms. Nicolais’ suggestion that adoption be promoted as an alternative to adoption is doomed to fail because most pregnant women will not continue a pregnancy if they are not in a stable position to raise the child.

If adoption only lasted as long as it was needed, it might be helpful in providing care to children until it was safe and possible for them to return to the care of their parents or other relatives.

Ms. Nicolais would do more to prevent abortion if she provided resources like Save Our Sisters who prevent adoption by providing food, clothing, car seats, job training, housing, help with bills so that they can become great parents instead of birth parents.

Suggesting adoption as an alternative to abortion calls to question true motivations which might be not to save a life but to obtain babies for adoption. Instead of church fundraisers to help people adopt, how about fundraisers to prevent a family from being destroyed by adoption?

Raise money for housing and car seats, baby clothing and formula. Organize job training and educational opportunities, addiction counseling, free rides to doctor appointments, free babysitting. Set up co-op day care at the church or have young parents run a thrift shop. Get parishioners to offer housing at reduced fees if they will keep and raise their babies. Be creative.

<strong>Marilynn Huff</strong>

<strong>San Francisco</strong>