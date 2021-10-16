'Succession' returns, sick as ever

“Succession” (8 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) enters its third season, with the dysfunctional family plunged into civil war. Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) decision to spill the beans on his tycoon dad, Logan (Brian Cox), threatens to topple the media empire, despite connections leading all the way to the Oval Office.

“Succession” always has had a whiff of “King Lear” about it, and now it sees Logan in a kind of exile, unsure of the loyalties of his callow children. He’s not exactly lost on the heath in a violent storm, but he is stuck in a Serbian hotel room for an uncomfortable spell, and son Connor (Alan Ruck) is even forced to fly coach.

I often have found Logan’s tirades to be Fake-Spearean grandstanding, but the show can be enjoyed for the psycho-bickering between Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) alone. Siobhan can go from placid to thermonuclear in a blink. It’s no wonder everyone in the family calls her “Shiv.”

Presenting “The White Lotus” and “Succession” in such a short span of time seems to announce HBO’s idea of its audience: people who enjoy watching rich people at their most horrible. Even (as on “Lotus”) when they’re not entirely interesting.

• Set in the traditionally gay scene of Provincetown, Mass., during the opioid scourge, “Hightown” (8 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA) enters its second season. Monica Raymund stars as Jackie Quinones, an officer with the National Marine Fisheries Service, who stumbles upon a possible murder. Beset with her own trail of failed relationships because of alcohol and substance abuse, she must navigate the tight-knit hierarchies of local law authority as well as competing tribes of locals and tourists, gay and straight.

Provincetown was also the setting of the first six episodes of FX’s “American Horror Story: Double Feature.” Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, it starred members of the usual “Story” ensemble — Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock and Frances Conroy — in a weird tale of a secret drug that turns moderately talented writers, musicians and other artists into world-class talents. There’s just one catch: You also become a vampire. Worse, if you take the drug but have no talent, you are reduced to a bald ghoul right out of “Nosferatu.” A clever satire of a creative community, artistic desire and grotesque Hollywood types, “Double Feature” can be streamed on Hulu.

• On Saturday afternoon, TCM commemorates mid-century musical star Jane Powell, who died Sept. 16 at age 92. Films include the 1951 musical “Royal Wedding” (3 p.m., TV-G), co-starring Fred Astaire and set during the real-life 1947 wedding of Princess Elizabeth. She also stars in the 1954 musical “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (5 p.m., TV-G), directed by Stanley Donen and contrasting the sophisticated choreography of Michael Kidd with a rustic frontier setting.

• College football action includes Alabama at Mississippi State (6 p.m., ESPN); TCU at Oklahoma (6:30 p.m., ABC), Iowa State at Kansas State (6:30 p.m., ESPN2), Stanford at Washington State (6:30 p.m., ESPNU) and UCLA at Washington (7:30 Fox).

• The first game of the MLB National League Championship (7 p.m., TBS).

• A recent widow navigates the single life and the need to be the face of her “brand” in the 2021 drama “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

• A literate narration and clever editing presents Kalahari creatures in their natural setting while dressing up their struggles with dramatic elements that would not be out of place in either Shakespeare or “The Sopranos” on “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (7 p.m., BBC America).

• A smoke jumper (Angelina Jolie) and a troubled boy flee the dangers of a massive Montana wildfire while also evading assassins sent to kill them in the 2021 drama “Those Who Wish Me Dead” (7 p.m., HBO).

• Dueling relationship experts meet and sparks eventually fly in the 2021 romance “Advice to Love By” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• After witnessing a murder, members of a punk rock band are set upon by neo-Nazi skinheads in the 2015 shocker “Green Room” (8 p.m., TMC).

• Famous for playing the inscrutable coder rebel on “Mr. Robot” and for his Oscar-winning turn as Freddie Mercury in the 2018 musical biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Rami Malek hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14). Is he funny? Young Thug is the musical guest.

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): an interview with former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; a 21st-century Wild West cattle drive; a new twist on the British pub.

• The Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers clash in NFL football action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

• “The Engineering That Built the World” (8 p.m., History, TV-PG) recalls the gift between nations that would be called the Statue of Liberty, then the tallest statue in the world.

• “Homestead Rescue” (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG) enters its ninth season. In a yurt.

• “Fear The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA) enters its seventh season.

• Franklin’s defense team attacks his daughter’s credibility and the reliability of so-called “repressed memories” on the second helping of “Buried” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• A missing person’s connections could prove dangerous on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Harris revisits his old beat on “American Rust” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• A mission to Budapest on the second season premiere of “Baptiste” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• The murder of a rabbi’s wife rips the safe facade off a posh suburb on “Murder Nation: Jersey Gore” (9 p.m., HLN).

Teens (Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson), self-defined by hipster cynicism, have a vision of a possible future when they befriend a sad sack 78-record collector (Steve Buscemi) in the 2001 adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel “Ghost World” (7 p.m. Saturday, TMCX).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

