CAC offering pumpkin painting at mall

Daily Journal staff report

The Community Arts Council, Inc. of Kankakee County is sponsoring Pumpkin Painting at the Art Center on Saturday, Oct. 23. Children ages 8 to 12 are invited to join local artist Jesse Rodriguez to paint their own pumpkin at the CAC Workshop in the store at Northfield Square Mall, located at 1600 N State Route 50, Bourbonnais.

Three sessions are being offered at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. with a minimum of 7 and a maximum of 12 children per session for a fee of $12 per student. A pumpkin for each child is included in the cost, and all paint supplies will be provided.

To register for the event, send an email to <a href="mailto:kcartcenter@gmail.com" target="_blank">kcartcenter@gmail.com</a> including the child’s name and age and the preferred class time. You will receive a reply confirming your child’s reservation. Parents will be required to sign in at the time of drop-off and only that parent will be allowed to pick up the child afterward.

The pumpkin will go home with the child that day. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required for everyone.