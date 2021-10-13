Voice of the People: Thoughts on COVID-19 deaths and America's decline

COVID-19 is a deadly virus and many have died and been sick; however, people have died from all sorts of illnesses throughout the history of the human race. In fact, 9 million people die every year in the world of hunger and hunger-related diseases, but the news media doesn’t dwell on that on the nightly news!

In America, since 1973, there have been over 67 million abortions (lives destroyed), but in Texas a new law prohibits an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The law was passed because after six weeks a baby’s heartbeat can be detected. President Biden stated, “It infringes on a woman’s right to choose.” He concerns himself about a woman’s right to choose over the life or death of a baby, but he doesn’t feel the same way about individual Americans getting the vaccine? Why?

Now, we in America have the COVID-19 fearmongers that want to control every aspect of our lives by making all people get a vaccine; even though, millions of people have already recovered from COVID-19 and have natural immunity from being deadly sick from the disease. I wonder why the government doesn’t encourage people, who think they had the disease, to get tested to see if they had COVID-19.

People that have had the disease and recovered could be documented by each state to confirm they have the antibodies — natural immunity. The information could be given to the CDC to have an accurate count of the people in America who don’t need the vaccine. No one, including the CDC, can give a definitive answer as to how long a person is safe with the COVID-19 vaccine or natural immunity of getting COVID-19 in the future.

There have been bad side effects in some people getting the vaccines, that’s why in a democracy, all people should have a free choice, if he or she wants the vaccine. If the government or private employers require the vaccine for their employees, then they should have documentation stating they are personally responsible financially for any health-related issues short or long term. It would be a policy that would give the American people freedom of fear of health-related issues from the vaccine.

Also, I believe it is good for politicians to inform and direct about the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus, but to have totalitarian authority over American lives is dangerous to our freedoms. I believe they forget that they work for the American people and are subject to the will of the people! How did the American people get these types (totalitarians) of politicians in power?

America turned to secular humanism and away from Godly principles that should have governed our nation; instead, we are reaping what we sowed from power-driven political leaders. So, the problems that plague our country (crime, homelessness, shortages of resources, national debt, moral decay and fatherless homes) stem from our turning away from God. The Bible in Psalms 9:17 says, “the wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.”

Every nation will be judged in its proper time and America is not excluded from judgment!

<strong>David Suprenant</strong>

Kankakee