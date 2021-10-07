It’s time for a goal-line stand for taxpayers

Chicago Tribune Editorial Board

The Bears just inked a $197.2 million purchase agreement for Arlington International Racecourse. Churchill Downs Inc., which owns the land, has said it expects to close the sale in late 2022 or early 2023.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, it’s just a purchase agreement, not a groundbreaking. The move to the suburbs may never happen. Mayor Lori Lightfoot still wants to work out a deal that keeps the Bears at Soldier Field. She says she’d like to sit down with Bears’ ownership and hear their demands, but for months they’ve kept their distance.

“As a mayor, as a Bears fan, I’m going to continue to do what I can to keep them here in the city of Chicago, and I don’t think that door has closed by any means,” Lightfoot said Wednesday. “But I also need to make sure that, first and foremost, I’m doing what’s best for the taxpayers of the city.”

It does seem, however, as if the McCaskeys are getting fed up with the Chicago Park District, which owns Soldier Field, with a stadium that’s the NFL’s smallest in capacity, and perhaps even with Lightfoot, who in June reacted to the team’s interest in the racetrack parcel with a tweet that reminded the Bears to “focus on putting a winning team on the field, beating the Packers finally and being relevant past October.”

If the Bears end up leaving Chicago for a tract of land once graced by the likes of Secretariat, Citation and Whirlaway, we wish the team all the best. So should Chicago. It’s not uncommon for NFL teams to pack up for the suburbs and a better stadium deal.

What we cannot countenance, however, is any arrangement that unloads onto the backs of long-suffering taxpayers yet another payment-due notice for a stadium renovation, or a new stadium, that can and should wholly be paid for with private funds. The deal that Mayor Richard M. Daley made with the McCaskeys to renovate Soldier Field in 2002 burdened taxpayers to the tune of $432 million. Daley acquiesced to the Bears despite previously pledging to Chicagoans that “taxpayers are not at risk for any part of this project.”

It could be that the Bears are simply trying to leverage Lightfoot into conceding to a raft of demands. Lightfoot says that, as die-hard of a Bears fan as she is, she won’t let that happen. We hope so. The Bears, after all, are a business.

Chicago will always back its Bears, but it should never again be asked to help buoy the team’s balance sheet.

