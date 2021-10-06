The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Secondary offering drops

<strong>Q:</strong> A company in which I’m invested has announced a “secondary offering,” and shares dropped some after the announcement. Is this bad news? <strong>— C.F., Batavia, N.Y.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Not necessarily. To start, understand an initial public offering, or IPO, is when a company first issues shares that will trade on the public market. At the IPO, the company receives money from selling these shares. Afterward, when shares are bought and sold between investors, the company doesn’t participate in or profit from those trades. A secondary offering is when the company offers additional shares on the open market at a later date.

There are two main kinds of secondary offerings. In one, the company seeks to raise more money, so it creates and sells more shares. That can help the company, which can be good for shareholders. But it also can hurt shareholders because creating new shares dilutes the value of existing ones. Imagine a pizza: If it’s cut in four equal pieces and you own one, you own a quarter of it. But if it suddenly is cut into eight equal pieces, your piece of the pie now is smaller.

Another kind of secondary offering is when shares that already exist are sold into the market. Insiders or private equity firms, for example, might own millions of shares and occasionally will sell some to raise money. This doesn’t dilute existing shares’ value, though it might indicate pessimism on the part of an insider.

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s the “big board”? <strong>— S.L., Bremerton, Wash.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It’s how some people refer to the New York Stock Exchange, America’s oldest, which was created by 24 businessmen gathered under a buttonwood tree on Wall Street in New York City in 1792.

Fool’s school

Life insurance for single people?

Life insurance is very important, but it’s not for everyone. Single people with no children often don’t need it, for example — but sometimes they do.

Many think of life insurance as a lottery ticket, one that will pay a big bounty to loved ones when we die. A better way to think of it is as protection for an income stream.

Think about the income you earn. Is anyone relying on it? For married people, there’s a good chance their spouses, and perhaps their children, would be worse off financially if they died and their income streams ended. Those folks would be well-served by life insurance.

Single people shouldn’t assume they don’t need life insurance, though, because very often, someone still is depending on their income streams. For example, you might be helping your parents financially or your nieces and nephews. Or maybe you’re paying off a private student loan (or other loans), and someone, such as a parent, has co-signed that debt; if so, they’ll be on the hook to pay it off should you die.

If you’ve bought a home with someone, such as a sibling, and you’re both making payments on the mortgage, life insurance can ensure your housemate isn’t left with unaffordable payments.

If you’re a business owner, it can help keep the business afloat until necessary decisions and plans are made (and lenders to your business might require it).

Finally, a modest life insurance policy can fund any end-of-life plans, such as a funeral and burial.

There are two main kinds of life insurance: whole and term. Whole life insurance is part insurance and part investment, but you generally can do better investing outside your insurance policy. Term insurance tends to be a better choice, covering you for a specified period. For example, you might buy a 20-year policy that will last until your children are grown.

Life insurance isn’t fun to think about, but many people need it.

<strong>My dumbest investment</strong>

<strong>Vaccine risks</strong>

My dumbest investment was buying shares of Novavax out of a fear of missing out. It promptly headed south. It was only a small position, but I’m keeping it in my portfolio so it either can recover or stay low to remind me not to follow the herd. <strong>— S., online</strong>

<strong>The Fool responds:</strong> It’s easy to see where your fear of missing out came from: The stock began 2020 as a tiny company with a market value about $100 million and a share price about $4. By mid-August 2020, its share price had soared above $155.

What was going on? Well, the company had a well-regarded flu vaccine, NanoFlu, on the path to approval by the Food and Drug Administration, and its entry into the race for a COVID-19 vaccine sent shares soaring.

Those buying into the company when you did largely were speculating because its stock was priced as if it already had a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA and was selling briskly in the market. Such investors could do well if those events come to pass, but there’s no guarantee they will. We hope you still have your shares, as they more than doubled in value since you wrote us last year.

Novavax remains speculative, but it will be less so if NanoFlu wins FDA approval — and an eventual approval for a COVID-19 vaccine would be icing on the cake.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1919, when a guy in Barcelona started selling yogurt through pharmacies to improve the health of people after World War I. During World War II, I launched in the U.S., with some strawberry jam mixed in. Today, with more than 100,000 employees in more than 55 countries and products sold in more than 120 countries, I’m a global leader in fresh dairy and plant-based products. My brands include Actimel, Activia, evian, Horizon Organic, Oikos, Silk and Volvic, among others. I rake in more than 23.6 billion euros annually. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1962, when a veteran from Oklahoma with variety store experience opened his own store. I went public in 1970. By 1990, I was America’s biggest retailer. As of 2000, I employed more than a million people and sported about 4,000 stores and clubs worldwide. More recently, I had more than 10,500 locations (in 24 countries) and my global workforce topped 2 million. I serve about 220 million customers per week. My fleet recently featured 6,100 tractors; 61,000 trailers; and more than 7,800 drivers — who annually drive, on average, 100,000 miles each. Who am I? (Answer: Walmart)

The Motley Fool take

Revolutionary skin tests, anyone?

DermTech (Nasdaq: DMTK) scares off some investors because of its volatility — and because it’s simply not an established steady grower. But for those who can handle the risk, it offers great long-term growth potential. The company has developed and combined two genomics tests for detecting melanoma, now marketed as the DermTech Melanoma Test. With these tests, an adhesive patch is placed over a suspect area of skin. The patch is then removed and sent to DermTech’s lab for genetic analysis.

Current methods of diagnosis involve obtaining a tissue biopsy and sending it to a lab for histological analysis, but they’re 17 times as likely to miss a melanoma diagnosis as DermTech’s tests. The cost of DermTech’s genomics testing is also more than 40 percent lower than the current approach.

It’s still early for DermTech. The company needs to get more dermatologists to use its tests and more insurers to cover them. It’s working on that and aiming to launch new products during the next few years, too.

With DermTech’s market cap recently just above $1 billion, this stock seems to have a lot of room for growth, possibly delivering a 100 percent or higher return during the long term. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended DermTech.)