Owen Wilson hosts 'SNL'

“Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC, TV-14) enters its 47th season with a new director. Don Roy King, who helmed the show for its past 15 years, is retiring, making way for Liz Patrick, best known for directing Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show. The comedy institution also announced the hiring of 10 new writers against the backdrop of relative cast stability. Beck Bennett, who impersonated Vice President Mike Pence and Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent seasons, is departing.

Similar to much of comedy and popular culture, “SNL” still is adjusting to the departure of the 45th president, whose behavior often exceeded the parameters of self-parody. His presence often reduced “SNL” skits to mere impersonation, not a very creative form of satire. One hopes the new writers will have room to become more conceptual in their approach.

Tonight’s host is Owen Wilson, set to appear in “Marry Me” in 2022. Six-time Grammy winning country star Kacey Musgraves is scheduled to appear and perform. Her most recent album, “Star-Crossed,” was released last month. Despite 20 years in the spotlight, this marks the first time Wilson has hosted the show. Musgraves joins a relatively small number of Nashville-oriented artists to appear, so perhaps the new director and writers already have begun to shake things up.

• The subscription streaming service Discovery+ joins the horror anthology bandwagon with the nine-episode series “The Haunted Museum,” starting Saturday.

Zak Bagans, familiar to viewers from “Ghost Adventures,” hosts, introducing stories inspired by the creepy stuff he’s collected in his Las Vegas museum of occult artifacts.

The first tale concerns a dollhouse that might or might not have been a copy of a house that witnessed rituals conducted by Hollywood-based Satanists Anton LaVey and Kenneth Anger.

It’s unclear if the spooky stuff in Bagans’ collection truly haunts the presentation, but the acting performances seem closer to the antics of reality docuseries than scripted dramas. Some seem to straddle that weird line between “re-enacting” and acting.

The tales are produced by Eli Roth (“Hostel”), so you know there’s going to be gore, both explicit and implied.

• Fans who can’t wait for Sunday’s games can enjoy “NFL Icons” (9 p.m. Saturday, Epix). Each installment profiles and interviews a legendary veteran, beginning with Brett Favre. The overall feeling is one of authorized hagiography, with the “humble” legend listening to an onslaught of accolades interspersed with “candid” shots showing him engaging in innocent hijinks with fans and children. This gets dull pretty quickly. We’re continually reminded of how exciting Favre is, or was, but “Icons” is anything but.

• PBS invites viewers to an idealized fantasy of 1950s Britain with returning favorites “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-14, check local listings), entering its 10th season, and “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., TV-14, check local listings), beginning its sixth.

Neither requires any introduction to their avid fanbase. Things get slightly shaken up on “Midwife” when a posh ladies’ hospital invites the religious order of nurses to offer care to their pampered patients. The thinking is the revenue from the rich will help defray the expenses of caring for the poor. But at what cost to the sisters’ mission?

On “Grantchester,” the sleuthing team of Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and vicar Rev. Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) takes a well-deserved vacation along with their families and entourage at a traditional British summer holiday camp, a place where the quarters are spartan, privacy rare and the accent on forced fun relentless. The shenanigans take a backseat after a mediocre comedian winds up poisoned.

No one watches these series for realism, but both insist on trading in social issues. During the course of this season, Rev. Davenport will face controversy when one of his curates is faced with blackmail and scandal at a time when same-sex relations could result in a prison sentence.

Both series depict a relatively color-blind British society, despite the fact the U.K. was not entirely welcoming to its colonial immigrants in the late 1950s. This fiction might have more to do with the need to hire a cast that reflects a contemporary audience than a desire to revise history.

Another egregious departure from realism is the relative absence of characters who smoke, a practice that was all but ubiquitous among adults at the time. “Mad Men” was rare in showing its characters chain-smoking, and it received many complaints it was promoting the practice.

Is it bad bigotry and cigarettes have been airbrushed from period series and popular history? What common practices in our time will seem abhorrent to scriptwriters 50 years from now? Will anyone want to see people doing nothing but staring at their phones?

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Penn State hosts Indiana in college football action (6:30 p.m., ABC).

• A recent widower moves in with his mistress in the 2021 shocker “The Good Father: The Martin MacNeil Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Fate forces a married woman to reconsider her vows in the 2021 romance “Love Strikes Twice” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): How Facebook ignores its own research and continues harmful practices; a debt-forgiveness program that failed; how Tony Bennett uses music to transcend dementia.

• The Patriots host the Buccaneers in NFL action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

• Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto star in the 2009 reboot of “Star Trek” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

• Old dogs learn new tricks on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• Anticipating the state fair on “Heels” (7:55 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• Thieves target a museum gala on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Secrets from the steel mill on “American Rust” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

While visiting Vienna, a young American (Ethan Hawke) and a French woman (Julie Delpy) engage in deep conversation in director Richard Linklater’s 1995 talky and enchanting romance “Before Sunrise” (5 p.m. Sunday, Sho2), followed up years later with “Before Sunset” (6:45 p.m.) and “Before Midnight” (8:10 p.m.), from 2004 and 2013.

SATURDAY SERIES

Hungary like a wolf on “FBI: International” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... That sinking feeling on “La Brea” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Baby formula on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

Scamming Grandpa on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Ham becomes a punk rocker on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Mystic crystals on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Supermarket Sweep” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The vinyl solution on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).