The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

IRAs and losses

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a Roth IRA. If I sell a stock in it at a loss, can I deduct the loss on my tax return? <strong>— G.H., St. Joseph, Mich.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Nope. In a regular taxable brokerage account, if your losses exceed your gains, you can offset up to $3,000 of income, carrying any excess forward to future years. But IRAs work differently and do not permit deducting losses.

IRAs offer other benefits, though. Traditional IRAs give you an upfront tax break, letting you shrink your taxable income by the amount of your contribution. Roth IRAs, if you follow the rules, let you withdraw money in retirement tax-free. That can be a big deal if you’ve grown the account to be worth many thousands of dollars. Learn more about IRAs and retirement topics at Fool.com.

<strong>Q:</strong> What are NFTs? <strong>— R.T., Lake City, Fla.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Nonfungible tokens are complicated, but in a nutshell, each NFT is a unique digital asset, representing ownership of a specific asset. It’s recorded via blockchain technology, such as cryptocurrencies, but whereas one Bitcoin is interchangeable with another (just as one dollar is interchangeable with any other), there is only one of each NFT.

NFTs exist for a wide range of digital material, such as art and music (including GIFs and video clips), along with other collectibles. They’ve grown in prominence as more people have begun selling — and buying — NFTs. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, for example, sold his first tweet, autographed, as an NFT for more than $2.9 million. The fact the tweet merely says “just setting up my twttr” demonstrates NFTs can seem very, well, speculative. They’re probably best avoided by average investors.

Fool’s school

Guides to successful investing

University of Pennsylvania professor Jeremy Siegel’s book “Stocks for the Long Run” (McGraw-Hill, $42), first published in 1994, has become a classic. Its success largely is because of the depth of Siegel’s research, which draws from data on investment returns going back to 1802. Here are six “guides to successful investing” he offers:

<strong>1.</strong> “Keep your expectations in line with history.” Siegel said during long periods, the stock market has averaged annual growth of about 9 percent. So don’t expect to average, say, 15 or 20 percent.

<strong>2.</strong> “Stock returns are much more stable in the long run than in the short run.” The longer your investing time frame, the more of your money should be in stocks rather than bonds.

<strong>3.</strong> “Invest the largest percentage of your stock portfolio in low-cost stock index funds.” The Motley Fool also long has recommended low-cost index funds, such as those that track the S&P 500 or the entire U.S. or world stock market: That’s the easiest way to earn roughly the market’s return.

<strong>4.</strong> Invest a meaningful portion of your portfolio in international stocks. Siegel suggests parking a third of your assets in the stock of companies not based in the U.S. You might achieve this in part by buying U.S. stocks that generate much of their revenue abroad. Low-cost index funds that track the world’s stock markets also can be effective.

<strong>5.</strong> Favor value stocks — those with lower price-to-earnings ratios and higher dividend yields — as they have “superior returns and lower risk than growth stocks.” Go ahead and buy some exciting growth stocks if you must, but Siegel prefers stocks that seem undervalued, offering a margin of safety. Great investors such as Warren Buffett would agree.

<strong>6.</strong> Prepare to be steady in your investing and not give in to emotion. There’s much wealth to be amassed in stocks, but you’ll need to stay rational, ride out volatility and avoid buying indiscriminately because of greed or selling abruptly because of fear.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1962, when a veteran from Oklahoma with variety store experience opened his own store. I went public in 1970. By 1990, I was America’s biggest retailer. As of 2000, I employed more than a million people and sported about 4,000 stores and clubs worldwide. More recently, I had more than 10,500 locations (in 24 countries), and my global workforce topped 2 million. I serve about 220 million customers per week. My fleet recently featured 6,100 tractors; 61,000 trailers; and more than 7,800 drivers — who annually drive, on average, 100,000 miles each. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1925, when my crop-dusting predecessor, Huff Daland Dusters, was founded as the first commercial agricultural flying company. Its 18 planes were the largest private fleet in the world. I bought Northwest Airlines in 2008 and about half of Virgin Atlantic in 2013. In 2011, I was the first airline to offer bag tracking via a mobile app. Today, based in Atlanta and with a market value recently about $26 billion, I’m an aviation giant, transporting up to 200 million people annually via up to 15,000 flights daily. Who am I? (Answer: Delta Air Lines)

The Motley Fool take

A cereal serial dividend payer

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is a name you probably associate with cereal, but its cereal brands account for only about a third of its revenue today because Kellogg has been diversifying, focusing on more growth-oriented areas.

Frozen foods, including meatless alternatives, now make up about 13 percent of revenue. And snacks, including brands such as Pringles and Cheez-It, account for just more than half of the revenue pie. Meanwhile, Kellogg has adapted to the changing market, jettisoning older brands with slower growth rates, such as Keebler.

Despite its big overhaul, Kellogg has continued to reward investors with regular dividend increases. It has paid quarterly dividends without interruption for about 100 years and has boosted its payout annually for most of the past 17 years. The dividend recently yielded a hefty 3.7 percent.

To be fair, Kellogg’s overhaul is relatively recent, and the food industry has been through an unusual period, first with the coronavirus and now with rising inflation. So, Kellogg really hasn’t had a chance to demonstrate how its new approach works in a more typical environment. But it does seem to be going in the right direction.

However, investors have been in a “show-me” mood, and Kellogg’s stock was recently about 24 percent below its 2016 highs. If you’re looking for a company with a proven record of prioritizing its dividend, Kellogg is worth a closer look.