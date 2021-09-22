The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Direct listings

<strong>Q:</strong> What does it mean if a company goes public via a direct listing? <strong>— B.N., Madison, Ind.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Think of a traditional IPO — the initial public offering by which most companies “go public,” issuing new shares to trade on the public markets for the first time. The process typically involves companies hiring investment banks as underwriters to manage the process — including determining an appropriate valuation for the company and stock price. For that, underwriters often have received as much as 7 percent of the gross IPO proceeds.

With a direct listing, companies bypass underwriting intermediaries and sell existing shares (such as those owned by employees) to the public, saving money.

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s so bad about buying a stock at, say, $30 instead of $20, if you’re sure it’s heading to $60 in 10 years? <strong>— C.D., Walnut Creek, Calif.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It’s all in the math. Imagine Holy Karaoke Inc. (ticker: HYMNS) is trading at $30, and you expect it to reach $60 in a decade. That would be a 100 percent gain in 10 years, equal to an average annual gain of about 7.2 percent. But if you bought it at $20 and it hit $60 in 10 years, that would be a tripling — a gain of 200 percent (about 11.6 percent per year, annualized).

Considering the overall stock market has gained about 10 percent annually during very long periods, you can see an annual gain of 7 percent is less attractive than an 11 percent one. Still, there’s a case to be made that getting into a terrific stock at $30 instead of $20 is OK — especially if you hope to hold it for many years. In general, though, the price you pay for a stock matters.

Fool’s school

Insiders and institutions

When you’re considering investing in a company, especially a relatively small one, it’s worth checking to see just who owns its shares. The portions owned by insiders and institutions offer insights.

With insiders, it’s generally good to see them owning many shares. That’s because when executives and employees of a company own a chunk of the company, they will have a strong incentive to help the business succeed. If the company prospers, its shares likely will appreciate, benefiting insiders — and us ordinary investors, as well.

You might run across news of insiders buying or selling shares of a company’s stock. Insider buying is a pretty good sign; it means those who know the company well expect its stock price to increase. Insider selling, though, is not necessarily a bad sign. That’s because many executives get much of their compensation in stock form, so they occasionally will sell a bunch of shares simply to get their hands on a lot of cash.

High insider ownership is promising, but the jury is out on high institutional ownership. Institutions such as mutual funds, pension funds, hedge funds and endowment funds often will invest some or much of their considerable assets in stocks. Some see high institutional ownership as good because the big investors must have researched the company and liked what they saw. Others see less chance of the stock being undervalued if institutions already own a big chunk of it — and they worry about what happens if institutions change their mind and bail out.

It’s a reasonable strategy to find and invest in promising small companies with little institutional ownership. If the companies do well and grow, they will attract institutional interest as they get bigger — and as institutions start buying millions of shares, that can give the shares a boost.

You can learn about company shareholders at some online stock sites and sometimes from the companies themselves. At Finance.Yahoo.com, for example, enter a company’s ticker symbol, and then click on “Holders.”

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1925, when my crop-dusting predecessor, Huff Daland Dusters, was founded as the first commercial agricultural flying company. Its 18 planes were the largest private fleet in the world. I bought Northwest Airlines in 2008 and about half of Virgin Atlantic in 2013. In 2011, I was the first airline to offer bag tracking via a mobile app. Today, based in Atlanta and with a market value recently about $26 billion, I’m an aviation giant, transporting up to 200 million people annually via up to 15,000 flights daily. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1919, when my namesake — using a wooden box, a borrowed wagon, mules and a pump — launched an oil well cementing business in Duncan, Okla. He pioneered a successful cementing technique and was granted dozens of patents during his life. Now more than 100 years old, I’m a top global energy business. My products, services and technology help oil and natural gas companies with discovery, data management, drilling, well construction, production optimization and more. I employ about 40,000 workers, representing about 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries. Who am I? (Answer: Halliburton)

The Motley Fool take

Bank on M&T

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) turned in disappointing second-quarter results in July. Its struggles have depressed the stock, meaning this could be a good time for interested investors to buy.

Consumer lending is seeing more momentum these days than commercial lending, and M&T is mainly a commercial lender. Its credit quality has deteriorated lately, too — its nonaccrual loans, those that have gone 90 days without receiving a payment, climbed 15 percent year over year in the second quarter.

But M&T Bank is growing noninterest-bearing deposits nicely, so it’s paying no interest on about 43 percent of total deposits. Also promising is M&T’s upcoming acquisition of Connecticut-based bank People’s United. Its addition will enlarge M&T and its tangible book value (TBV) significantly. Banks trade based on TBV, so a growing TBV typically helps the stock. The deal also is expected to boost M&T’s earnings per share by 10 to 12 percent in 2023. It should open up new revenue opportunities as well; People’s United has many small business commercial customers to whom M&T can cross-sell products and services. Meanwhile, People’s United brings a solid equipment financing business it can expand to M&T customers.

M&T Bank might face some short-term pain, but this is an opportunity to buy a long-standing, strong-performing bank stock at a historically low price-to-tangible-book-value ratio — with a dividend recently yielding about 3.2 percent.