Ensuring you get the best per-unit deals

Whenever I purchase an item that’s available in multiple sizes, I always try to calculate which size is the best deal from a financial standpoint. Cereal, for example, comes in box sizes ranging from about 9 ounces all the way up to 24 ounces. Whenever cereal is on sale, I’ll look at the sale price and subtract any coupon’s value I plan to use. In looking at the various sizes of what’s available, I will calculate the per-ounce price of the item.

There are exceptions to every rule, but typically, the smaller-sized item will end up being the better financial deal. For example, my supermarket recently had a well-known brand of rice cereal on sale. Twelve-ounce boxes were on sale for .99 per box, and 24-ounce boxes were $3.49. With a .50 coupon, the smaller box drops to just .49, or about .04 per ounce. With the same coupon, the larger box of the same cereal works out to more than .12 per ounce.

When I explain this concept to new coupon shoppers, they often are surprised the smaller item ends up being the better deal. As shoppers, we are conditioned to believe a larger item, often with a package branded with “Value Size” or “Family Size” text, is a better buy. Not always.

Here are some readers’ experiences making similar discoveries in their own stores:

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I was comparing prices on laundry detergent the other day because I had two coupons from the paper, a $2 coupon for sizes 46 ounces or less, and a $3 coupon for sizes greater than 46 ounces.

The 46-ounce bottle of detergent was on sale for $5.99. After the coupon, it was $3.99, which works out to about .08 per load. I thought with the $3 coupon, perhaps the larger jug would be an even better deal, though. The store had a 145-ounce jug for $14.99. With the $3 coupon, it would be $11.99, which works out to .10 per load.

I was surprised. I thought that for sure, the large jug with the pour spout on it would be a better deal with the higher-value coupon. Instead, I bought the 46-ouncer. <strong>— James P.</strong>

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> I wanted to share how I got a great deal on chicken breasts. They were on sale for $1.99 per pound, but there were many packages at my store with stickers on them for $3 off each package because they were getting close to outdating.

Well, they had large family-size packs and smaller, 2-pound wrapped trays. It made much more sense from a financial standpoint to buy the smaller packages of chicken because they were all priced at about $3.98 and just .98 each with the sticker coupon. The 6-pound packages were all close to $12 and would be about $9 after the same coupon.

I ended up with more than 12 pounds of chicken for about $6 after this great deal. <strong>— Addie O.</strong>