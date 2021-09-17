Joyce invites community for coffee, conversations

Joyce to hold Coffee, Conversation & Constituent Services event in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS – In an effort to be more accessible to community members, State Senator Patrick Joyce (D-Essex) will be holding a Coffee, Conversation & Constituent Services event this Saturday.

“This event is a great opportunity for folks to ask questions, learn about what is happening in Springfield, share legislative ideas and access constituent services,” Joyce said. “I hope you’re able to join me for a cup of coffee and a casual conversation.”

Community members are welcome to stop by Starbucks in Bourbonnais on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 to 11 a.m. to work with the senator’s staff and receive assistance with state services. Attendees can receive help with FOID card applications, unemployment and much more.

With questions or for additional information, residents are encouraged to contact Joyce’s office at 708-756-0882 or visit SenatorPatrickJoyce.com.