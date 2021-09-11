'Scenes From a Marriage,' 'American Rust' both bleak

It’s been a big year for misery in Pennsylvania. Set in the southeastern corner of the state, HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” gave Kate Winslet one of the best roles of her fabled career and seems certain to be honored come Emmy time. On Sunday, Showtime premieres “American Rust” (9 p.m., TV-MA), a murder mystery melodrama set in western Pennsylvania, “closer,” in the words of one character, “to West Virginia than Pittsburgh,” in ways that reflect both attitudes and geography.

It’s a place where the steel mills closed a generation earlier, leaving aging houses and decaying downtown storefronts to stubborn residents haunted by better times.

Jeff Daniels plays Police Chief Del Harris as an emotional automaton. He’s first seen crushing his pain pills and weighing them as if they were gold dust. We later learn psychic scars from his Desert Storm experiences and days with the Pittsburgh PD could explain his heavily medicated demeanor.

Maura Tierney plays Grace Poe, a woman drowning in disappointment. Her job as a seamstress at the world’s dreariest bridal shop is giving her arthritis. Her son, Billy (Alex Neustaedter), is a handsome former football star who mysteriously turns down a scholarship and gets involved in a number of scrapes that give Chief Harris chances to become further embroiled in his life and a better chance to insinuate himself with Grace, all but abandoned by her deadbeat husband, Virgil (Mark Pellegrino).

Although based on a 2009 novel by Philipp Meyer praised for its Joycean stream-of-consciousness narrative, “Rust” unfolds in detective-story fashion. It’s a sad fact good novels that explore the inner dimensions of their characters rarely translate well to the screen. “Rust” does a noticeably terrible job of explaining anyone’s motivation.

Worse, the script updates the action to 2016, when a rude barmaid is seen shouting obscenities at a televised Hillary rally. This reduces “Rust” to a political autopsy, an attempt to see just what these folks saw in our 45th president.

No less tortured, but on the other end of the social, educational and political spectrums, a reboot of “Scenes From a Marriage” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA) unfolds on HBO. A harrowing 1973 movie directed by Ingmar Bergman originally was presented on Swedish TV as a miniseries. The original arrived at a time when divorce rates in the industrial world only were beginning to climb. Some even blamed the trend on Bergman’s effort. Filmmaker Woody Allen would adapt and imitate its style and infuse it with neurotic humor.

Don’t go looking for laughs in this new effort, starring and executive produced by Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, who portray Jonathan, an academic, and Mira, a successful tech executive, who talk endlessly as their marriage dissolves. Not to give too much away, but the first episode begins with discomfort and ends with nausea.

True to its title, the series unfolds in a series of prolonged scenes. At the beginning, Mira and Jonathan submit to an intrusive interview about “gender roles in marriage” from an insufferable undergraduate who happens to be their babysitter. Things shift to a boozy dinner party ending with a meltdown by their guests, a “polyamory” couple who discover open relationships aren’t necessarily happy. Things get stickier after that.

One can’t fault the acting of the leads or any of the cast. The show was written by Hagai Levi and Amy Herzog, the former of whom worked on “In Treatment,” a fact that might remind viewers of how powerful a half-hour of intense conversation could be. An hour of “Scenes” borders on the unbearable.

• Two decades after September 11, 2001, “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., Sunday, CBS) enters its 54th season with an hourlong visit with New York Fire Department brass who were galvanized into action on that terrifying morning.

Other commemorations include “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room,” streaming on Apple TV+.

• Filmmaker Barbara Kopple (“Harlan County, USA”) directed “Desert One” (7 p.m. Sunday, History, TV-14), recalling the failed 1980 mission to rescue hostages held by radical Iranian students.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Only the top 64 can compete in the World Axe-Throwing League (6 p.m., ESPNews).

• The Mets host the Yankees in MLB action (6:30 p.m., Fox).

• Michigan hosts Washington in college football action (7 p.m., ABC).

• A couple’s move to America unravels the Windsor knot in the 2021 true-life melodrama “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace: Enhanced Edition” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• The struggles of Kalahari rodents take on epic dimensions on “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).

• An officer meets a gentleman at her late grandfather’s failing barbecue joint in the 2021 distraction “Roadhouse Romance” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021 1/2” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) concludes with a look at the lingering health issues facing first responders.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The Mets host the Yankees in MLB action (7 p.m., ESPN).

• The Rams host the Bears on Sunday Night Football (7:30 p.m., NBC).

• The Foo Fighters will receive the first-ever US Global Icon Award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (7 p.m., MTV, CW, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount, TV Land, VH1, TV-14).

• Digital sites and social media spell the decline of newspapers on the season finale of “Gossip” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Men’s finals on 2021 U.S. Open Tennis (7:30 p.m., ESPN 2).

• No beating the Reapers on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• The league prepares for the state fair on “Heels” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

A strong cast (Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench, Emilia Fox, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Adil Ray, Michele Dotrice, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards) failed to save the 2020 remake of Noel Coward’s beloved stage comedy “Blithe Spirit” (8 p.m. Saturday, Showtime) from meager box office and poor reviews.

SATURDAY SERIES

Nonstop terror on “S.W.A.T.” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Family Game Fight!” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Pride and joy on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ...”48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, r).

SUNDAY SERIES

“The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peek” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Not-so-nifty 50 on “Fantasy Island” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Too close for comfort on “The Equalizer” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Glory days on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Enhanced interrogation on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).