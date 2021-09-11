Knights of Columbus hosting breakfast buffet

KANKAKEE — From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19, the Knights of Columbus Council #14012 will be hosting a breakfast buffet at Settles Center, 907 S. 9th Ave., Kankakee.

The buffet will include several varieties of pancakes, eggs, eggs and chorizo, rice and beans, sausage, biscuits and gravy, egg casserole and chilaquiles. Mexican dishes are homemade.

Milk, coffee, water and juice also will be available. The cost is $7 per person or $25 for families of four or more.

Proceeds will benefit Knights of Columbus Charities. For more information, email kofc14012@yahoo.com.