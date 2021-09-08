Coupon text getting smaller and smaller

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> This weekend's coupon inserts have some of the smallest text I ever have seen on a coupon.

Some of the coupons are so small they don't even have room for a photo of the product on them anymore. I saw this with a name-brand of laundry detergent. Another coupon was so small it did not even have the name or brand of the product printed on it. It simply said it was valid on "Any one 30ct or 50ct product" with a tiny picture of a bottle. Vitamins, possibly? The bottle was less than a half-inch high and impossible to make out the logo.

Meanwhile, there are large, half-page photos of people smiling and using laundry detergent and whatnot. They really need to ditch the pictures and start making coupons useable again. <strong>-- Michaela L.</strong>

I, too, have noticed the text on some coupons has shrunken to a point it’s difficult for me to read -- and I don’t wear glasses. I do keep a thin, flat, bookmark-style magnifier in my coupon wallet to lay over that tiny text and make it discernable. It’s very frustrating because I only can imagine how much more difficult it is for people with vision issues to read and understand what’s printed there.

I do wonder at times if making paper coupons more difficult to use is part of a larger scheme to transfer to digital coupons. It’s no secret the coupon industry would prefer a shift to digital -- they have far more control of offers and redemption.

During the years, many consumers also have asked me why the product photos in coupon inserts often are so large while the coupons themselves are very small. The product images are large and colorful to catch your eye and cement the brand and product in your mind in the hope you’ll buy it the next time you go to the store.

The manufacturer provides coupons they will reimburse the store for if you use the coupons to buy the product -- guess what? From a financial standpoint, it’s better for the brand if you see the product in the ad, forget your coupon and buy it anyway. They’ve sold you the item without having to pay for your usage of the coupon that accompanied their advertisement.

Each time I explain this, I receive emails from readers insisting it can’t possibly be true, but it is.

Let’s take this theory a step further. If you really wanted to use as much of the page as possible for an advertisement and discourage people from actually using the coupons, might you make the coupons very small and hard to read? Again, these questions are my own and solely hypothetical, but keep in mind many brands would prefer a shift to digital coupons. Making their own paper coupons more difficult to read or more frustrating to use could give marketers more “evidence” their digital offers are more effective and have higher redemption rates.

I’m a huge fan of paper coupons, and I don’t want to see their demise. I also have worked on the industry side of couponing for more than 10 years, and for about as long, I’ve heard we’re only “just a few years away” from coupons going all-digital. In 2011, I attended a conference during which an online, digital coupon insert was presented as the next big thing that surely would eliminate the paper coupon insert. Well, 10 years later, we still have paper coupons arriving in our newspapers each week -- even if they’re small and difficult to read.

The best advice I can give is to find a magnification solution that works for you, but don’t stop using paper coupons. There’s a simplicity and reliability to them that isn’t yet equaled in digital form. If for any reason a coupon does not scan, the cashier manually can assist you. This isn’t always the case with digital offers, and it’s one of the reasons I still prefer paper.