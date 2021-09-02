'Mystery' unveils dark hit-and-run comedy 'Guilt'

“Masterpiece Mystery” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings) debuts “Guilt,” a miniseries that lives up to its title. While driving home from a wedding, bickering brothers Max (Mark Bonnar, “Unforgotten”) and Jake (Jamie Sives, “To the Ends of the Earth”) are faced with a gruesome prospect. Driving more than slightly under the influence, they hit and kill an elderly pedestrian. Shock, panic and a certain knowledge they might be charged with drunken driving, manslaughter and worse leads to the rash decision to leave the scene of the accident, a “solution” that only adds to their list of infractions. As they say, the coverup is always more gruesome than the crime.

Ruth Bradley (“Pursuit”) stars as Angie, the niece and closest relative of Walter, the unfortunate fatality. And she’s come all the way from Chicago to her old Edinburgh neighborhood to see that justice is done.

“Guilt” combines slowly gathering paranoia and black humor to build a sense of imminent doom for Max, Jake and their small circle of suspicious friends, spouses and relations. Viewers might be advised to employ closed-captioning, as the Scottish accents can vary from charming to incomprehensible.

• The globe-trotting nature epic “Eden: Untamed Planet” (7 p.m. Saturday, BBC America) offers a “Making Of” episode explaining how many remarkable scenes were captured.

• Tom Hanks shares the screen with child actress Helena Zengel in the 2020 Western “News of the World” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO), based on a 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles.

• Jodie Foster leads an all-star cast in the 2021 legal drama “The Mauritanian” (7 p.m. Saturday, Showtime), about a prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay for 14 years without being legally charged with a crime.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• College football action includes Texas Tech at Houston (6 p.m., ESPN), Georgia at Clemson (6:30 p.m., ABC) and LSU at UCLA (7:30 p.m., Fox).

• Seen recently on BET, the 2021 anthology “8:46 Films” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) presents four short films about the lives of contemporary Black Americans that each clock in at just less than nine minutes.

• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics (7 p.m., NBC; 8 p.m., NBCSN).

• Prime time at the U.S. Open (6 p.m., ESPN2) returns to a late-summer tennis classic.

• A pompom tryout turns bloody in the 2021 shocker “Cheer for Your Life” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG) returns from hiatus.

• Deep in the Alaska wilderness, a biologist falls under the spell of a handsome guide in the 2021 romance “Journey of My Heart” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): fighting the next pandemic; refugees from Hitler’s Europe who returned to fight Nazis.

• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics (6 p.m., NBC).

• Florida State hosts Notre Dame in college football action (6:30 p.m., ABC).

• The Giants host the Dodgers in MLB baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

• Directed by Spike Lee, “NYC Epicenters 9/11 Through 2021 and a Half” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) recalls the efforts of boat captains to launch a maritime rescue of people stranded in the smoking ruins of lower Manhattan.

• Using a profile of aging columnist Cindy Adams as an entry, “Gossip” (7 p.m., Showtime) surveys the Murdoch media’s use of salacious news to pummel political enemies and those who would block its acquisition of newspapers and television stations.

• Jack Black stars in the 2003 comedy “School of Rock” (8 p.m., CBS).

• Maggie’s mission unravels on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• Emotions sizzle when two Portland food truck rivals decide to spice things up in the 2020 romance “You’re Bacon Me Crazy” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Axe digs up Prince’s secrets as “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) resumes its fifth season.

• Burning down the house on “Heels” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• “CNN Special Report” presents “The 9/11 Classroom: Front Row to History” (9 p.m.), recalling the second-graders who were hosting President George W. Bush when he was informed of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

CULT CHOICE

Paul Robeson stars as a corrupt preacher who leads his congregation to ruin in the 1925 silent drama “Body and Soul” (7 p.m., Sunday, TCM, TV-PG), directed by Oscar Micheaux, who created more than 44 films for Black audiences in the first half of the 20th century.

SATURDAY SERIES

“48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS, r) ... “America’s Got Talent” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

SUNDAY SERIES

Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Boxing (7 p.m., Fox) ... An exception that makes the rule on the season finale of “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Wellington Paranormal” (CW, TV-14): the dead see double (8 p.m.); new cases (8:30 p.m., r).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).