Main Street: Sept. 1, 2021

With indomitable fortitude, diamond-level leaders ride the curve of Emotional Intelligence (EI) and ascend to the apex of resonant leadership. As defined in the Journal of Business Strategy, “Resonance is the leader’s ability to act properly even in uncertain conditions and give inspiration to people working with them, their institutions, and other groups.” In other words, resonance embraces the tenets of EI and provides the foundational structure to create and sustain relationships with your team, as well as internal and external stakeholder groups.

Discordant themes prevail when non-diamond level leaders practice and embrace the doctrine of dissonant leadership. This trajectory of dissonance ripples through the organization and is the mixture of tension and clashes between the leader and the team resulting in the combination of two disharmonious events occurring at once. In essence, these toxic leaders literally suck the air out of the room and create havoc and destruction wherever they go. These egotistical and narcissistic non-diamond-level leaders escalate pandemonium and bedlam into the organization resulting in the spiraling of chaos and a tsunami of annihilation.

As a counterbalance, diamond-level leaders promulgate the critical aspects of resonant leadership strategies. These stratagems include creating harmony within the organization, showing empathy, and motivating workers to follow directions during stress and turmoil. Abetted in these efforts and further produced by diamond-level leaders, resonance is encapsulated by instilling a sense of respect for the individual organizational member and their work performance.

Thwarting these resonant strategies, dissonant non-diamond-level leaders erode their team’s inherent worth and respect by habituating discordant leadership practices of being cold and distant through their authoritarian actions and patterns. The result harvests increased social and emotional distancing, which may further lead to employees’ increased levels of frustration, stress, burnout, and disengagement. This dissonant leadership style is the polar opposite of resonance strategies that emphasizes employee empowerment and involvement.

Amplifying resonant leadership, Dr. Daniel Goleman offers leadership practitioners four types of leadership strategies to move the organization forward and solidifying the functional tenets of Emotional Intelligence (EI) as written by Hannah Price and offered on the website of “CultureAmp.com.” I will highlight these four essential components of “Resonant Leadership” and then offer my commentary in parentheses on adding to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Visionary:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders see the big picture of where the company is going and how to share this with their team. Using inspirational philosophies moves their team to the next level of excellence by working collectively, collaboratively, and achieving the organization’s goals and objectives. These visionary leaders promote unity by getting their teams on board and understanding the end goal of the vision. This process as described above, allows the teams to see the goal, understand it, and work collectively to achieve it.)

<strong>2. Coaching:</strong> (Resonant leaders focus on their teams as well as the individual’s personal development. Unfolding in this coaching dynamic, team members feel respected, which facilitates deeper connections, trust, and leads to higher intrinsic levels of motivation. This coaching panache ensconces resonance by producing and sustaining deeper relationships between the team and the organization’s goals.)

<strong>3. Affiliative:</strong> (Central to this aspect of resonant leadership is creating connections between team members, solidifying relationships, and heightening collaboration. Dr. Goleman asserts that employees will feel valued if leaders demonstrate genuine empathy. The essential element of this leadership style is used in times to heal rifts in a team, motivate during stressful times, or strengthen connections.)

<strong>4. Democratic:</strong> (During times of crisis, this is probably not the preferred leadership strategy. However, when building resonance, this style accentuates the individual’s value by asking for their input and getting commitment through participation, according to Dr. Goleman.)

Backloading this issue, Annie McKee unequivocally stated, “Significant professional growth without personal transformation is impossible.” She further contended, “Becoming a resonant leader: Taking your desires from awareness to action.” At the center of resonant leadership, McKee expounds on personal transformation and moving from awareness to action. Diamond-level leaders are equipped to accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative. It is an anthropic principle that resonant leadership expands trust, respect, value, and congeals relationships.

With crushing predictability, I have witnessed dissonant leaders not only destroy individuals and teams, but also organizations. As a consultant, I have seen demagogues who carry the negative traits of being self-absorbed, egotistical, and narcissistic and wreak havoc and destruction in their path. When confronted with their toxic behavior, these non-diamond-level leaders castigate others for their failings and relegate the organization into an orbit of dysfunction and disarray.

The trend is unmistakable; resonant leaders produce results based on a culture of dignity, trust, communication, honesty, awareness, and building foundational relationships that withstand the test of time. The corollary is equally compelling; dissonant leadership is disastrous. The toxicity of these unscrupulous leaders demands the organization to remove them and instill resonance at every level. We are witnessing these attributes not only in the organization, but also in the local, state, and federal level. If you are unhappy with the current status quo, vote with your values and not by the political propaganda that produces more dissonance in our government.

As articulated so many centuries ago by Aristotle, in the final analysis, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit.” Therefore, choose to be excellent and practice being a resonant leader and watch your sphere of influence grow and make the world just a bit better, one person at a time.