Pritzker signs Pembroke gas bill

Daily Journal staff report

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — The wheels are finally in motion on the long-awaited work on a natural gas pipeline servicing Pembroke Township in eastern Kankakee County.

In August 2021, Gov. JB Pritzker’s signature on approved legislation allowed officials to move forward with necessary steps with Nicor.

The law was supported and advanced by a group of stakeholders including the Village of Hopkins Park, Pembroke Township, Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, Rainbow PUSH and Kankakee County government.

“Pembroke residents have lived in a community that lacks the basic access to a natural gas service for far too long,” Joyce said in a news release. “I’m thrilled to see this transformative legislation signed into law so residents can have a reliable and affordable source of heat in their homes.”

Samuel Payton, Pembroke Township supervisor and a Kankakee County Board member, said this current effort started three years ago, but it’s been an off-and-on effort for a couple decades.

“I’ve been a person for the last 16 years who’s been saying Pembroke needs natural gas,” Payton said. “All the communities around us — Aroma Park, Momence and St. Anne — have got natural gas. They are all thriving communities. We want natural gas.”

Payton and Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge called the bill’s passage “a historic moment in our communities’ history.”

Together they said their respective communities were left behind for decades and that this measure will level the playing field so that they can compete for industry and jobs. The legislation creates the Pembroke Township Natural Gas Investment Pilot Program which will run for a duration of five years.

For residents who choose to connect to natural gas service, Sen. Joyce secured $1 million in state funding last year to enable Pembroke Township residents to take advantage of these new service lines.