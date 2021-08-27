A scene unseen since 2002

The last time there was an incident involving violence at the courthouse came on April 29, 2002. That day, an inmate was stabbed as he was being led out of the back of the courthouse following his court date before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Marlon Watford, who at the time was charged in a triple homicide, was being led to a van for transport to the county jail.

Watford was standing trial on charges that he gunned down three young men in September 1997, according to a 2003 Daily Journal story about the incident. One of the victims was the teenage brother of Bryant Price, who police said stabbed Watford at the courthouse.

Price was charged with attempted murder, ultimately pleading guilty to aggravated battery Nov. 5, 2002.

As for Watford, he recovered from his injuries and was found guilty of murder in June 2002. He is serving life in prison at Menard Correctional Center in Randolph County.