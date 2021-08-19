KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 12:57 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 500 block of East Bourbonnais Street. A ground-level window was damaged. A resident said he had just arrived home and had walked in the door when he heard the shots. A vehicle was struck multiple times. Officers located shell casings in the 500 block of East Bourbonnais Street.

A bullet fragment was located inside the residence.

Kankakee police investigated a report of an occupied vehicle being hit by gunfire at 1:33 a.m. Aug. 18. The driver told police he had dropped off a friend and turned south in the 700 block of North Indiana Avenue off of East Willow Street when his vehicle was hit by two rounds of gunfire. Officer found two bullet projectiles in the vehicle.

Kankakee police investigated a shots fired call in the 600 block of North Dearborn on Aug. 14.

According to police, at 8:59 p.m. an officer arrived on scene and observed multiple juveniles coming out of the front door. The officer spoke to one of the juveniles who said his parents were not at home.

When asked by the officer what caused the loud noise, the juvenile said a firework, police said. The officer located a spent shell casing. The officer asked the juvenile to call his parents to come home.

The father told the officer there were firearms in the home that were secured, police said.

Another juvenile told the officer that the first juvenile had a gun and was posing for pictures outside when the firearm discharged, police said. The juveniles then ran inside the home.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID.