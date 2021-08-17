BEST BITES: Boba tea is Bistro's specialty

There’s been quite a bit of chatter about the new little cafe, Uplifted Bistro, in Bradley. I finally made it over there for a quick lunch, and I was pleasantly surprised!

At first glance, I was a bit hesitant, but I was greeted by one of the friendliest servers I’ve encountered after entering the front door. I was a bit overcome by the beverage selection since it was larger than I had expected.

I grabbed a menu and made myself at home at one of the tables. The Bistro is quaint, small, but very comfortable. There are tables and, in the corner, a lovely seating area of several sofas — the perfect place to sit, read a book and enjoy a beverage.

The Bistro has a beautiful selection of fresh pastries from a bakery for folks to enjoy with their coffee or other beverages. There are bagels, gourmet cookies, muffins, cinnamon rolls, donuts and brownies.

Coffee selections vary from drip, espresso, lattes, cappuccino, macchiatos served both hot or iced. There is the ever-popular cold brew, and it can be served “nitro” style. Really! Coffee infused with nitrogen for a creamy, beer-like feel.

I did order a mocha blast to take to my husband at the Post Office. He said it was the best he ever had.

One of the most popular beverages is the uplifted boba tea. I’ve never experienced boba pearls, but I was informed that people come there just for their tea.

Boba tea is the latest sensation among tea drinkers. Some of my friends rave about it. Boba pearls come in many flavors and drinks — pearl tea, bubble milk tea, boba, boba fruit tea or tapioca tea.

I was researching boba pearls and tea. It’s traditionally a cold-served beverage with a tea base, a milk or fruit flavor and edible pearls (the ‘boba’ in boba tea). You drink tea through the straw and find chewy or bursting pearls sucked into your mouth that you can enjoy simultaneously.

Other blended drinks are big sellers, such as their smoothies. I’m looking forward to trying the dreamsicle shake with orange cream, ice cream and milk blended together. The list goes on with various flavors.

One of their specials is the acai smoothie bowl with organic acai, blended with fruit and your choice of milk or yogurt, then topped with a choice of toppings that change daily.

Stop in before work for a quick breakfast of egg sandwiches on bagels or croissants. Or for the big breakfast eater, the burrito starter with sausage, peppers, scrambled eggs, cheese in a flour wrap with Picante — a great way to start the day.

For lunch, there are sandwiches and soups available as well as some excellent salads. Order one of the soup and half sandwich specials for lunch or a salad and half-sandwich. They are reasonably priced and delicious.

Again, I was overwhelmed with the menu and stayed with my go-to chicken salad sandwich, and I’m glad I did. It was loaded with apples, grapes, and pecans on a beautiful croissant.

The kids have their own menu with their favorite grilled cheese sandwich or mac and cheese.

With the weather being as hot as it’s been, go for one of the snow cones with 20 flavors to choose from.

Stop by on your way to work for one of their super beverages and a bakery item. Don’t forget – Happy Hours are from 2 to 5 p.m. daily. Great refreshments for the ride home after a long day!

Uplifted Bistro is located at 270 South Schuyler, Bradley.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Call 815-304-5682, visit their Facebook page or website <a href="https://www.upliftedbistro.com" target="_blank">upliftedbistro.com</a>.

Order online for curbside pick-up or delivery is available through Local Bites.