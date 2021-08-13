4 things to know on nationwide data

<strong>1) White population declined for first time on record</strong>

A U.S. headcount has been carried out every decade since 1790, and this was the first one in which the non-Hispanic white population nationwide got smaller, shrinking from 196 million in 2010 to 191 million in 2020. It remains the nation’s most prevalent racial or ethnic group.

In California, though, Hispanics became the largest racial or ethnic group, growing from 37.6% to 39.4%, while the share of white people dropped from 40.1% to 34.7%.

<strong>2) The U.S. became more urban</strong>

Almost all of the growth of the past 10 years happened in metropolitan areas. More people in smaller counties moved to larger counties. Around 80% of metropolitan areas saw population gains, while less than half of the smaller so-called micropolitan areas did.

New York City remained the largest city in the U.S., with 8.8 million people, while Los Angeles County remained the largest county, with more than 10 million people.

<strong>3) Adults take larger share</strong>

The share of children in the U.S. declined because of falling birth rates, while it grew for adults, driven by aging baby boomers. Adults over age 18 made up more than three-quarters of the population in 2020, or 258.3 million people, an increase of more than 10% from 2010.

However, the population of children under age 18 dropped from 74.2 million in 2010 to 73.1 million in 2020, a 1.4% decrease

<strong>4) Skyrocketing Hispanic, Asian population</strong>

The Hispanic population grew by almost a quarter over the decade, while Asian growth jumped more than a third in that same time. By comparison, the non-Hispanic growth rate was 4.3%.

Hispanics grew to 62.1 million residents in 2020, or 18.7% of the U.S. population, up from 16.3% in 2010. The most Hispanic growth was in Florida, Texas, New York, Illinois and California.