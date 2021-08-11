The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

”Fintech” explained

<strong>Q:</strong> What are “fintech” companies? <strong>— D.R., Tacoma, Wash.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The moniker “fintech” is a combination of the words “finance” and “technology”; fintech businesses develop and/or use technology for financial operations. That’s a wide arena, encompassing companies involved in contactless payments, robo-advising, mobile banking, peer-to-peer lending, blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, brokerage services and more.

For example, PayPal is a fintech company, processing credit card payments; its subsidiary Venmo is one as well, facilitating person-to-person payments on mobile platforms. Square is another: You might know it for the little credit card processing gadgets many small businesses attach to smartphones in order to accept credit card payments, but it has grown to offer more than that, including a small business lending platform.

Fintechs are disrupting traditional financial businesses, with newer, faster and better financial services. Many already have rewarded shareholders handsomely, but more than a few are trading with high valuations now — so tread carefully.

<strong>Q:</strong> Can you explain what a company’s “capital allocation” is? <strong>— G.S., Pocahontas, Ark.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> A company’s capital allocation is how it spends its money, often with the goal of making the company bigger and healthier. A company can, for example, use its money to build more factories, hire more workers, pay down its debt, pay its shareholders a dividend, buy back some of its shares, buy another company, invest, save for a future opportunity and so on. Companies generally will do multiple things with available funds.

Ideally, companies should spend their money in the most productive ways. That means not overspending on an acquisition and not buying back shares when they’re overvalued. When a company’s capital is not allocated effectively, shareholders suffer.

Fool’s school

Don’t make these 401(k) mistakes

Relatively few people have pensions to look forward to in retirement these days, so if you’re fortunate enough to have a 401(k) plan available to you through your job, aim to make the most of it. And avoid these costly blunders:

• <strong>Failing to participate:</strong> The worst 401(k) mistake is not having one. You might amass hundreds of thousands of dollars for retirement via a 401(k) plan but not if you don’t sign up for one or contribute to it regularly.

• <strong>Not maxing out the match:</strong> At a minimum, contribute enough to get all available matching dollars your employer might offer.

• <strong>Not contributing aggressively:</strong> To build a hefty account, you should be making sizable contributions each year. For many people, even 10 percent of income might not be enough. Crunch your own numbers to see how much you need to sock away regularly to reach your goals.

• <strong>Borrowing from your account:</strong> Any money you take out for a few years will not be working to grow for you, shrinking your account’s future value.

• <strong>Cashing out early:</strong> Letting money grow for many years in a 401(k) can build a valuable nest egg for retirement. Don’t short-change your future by cashing out when you leave a job. Roll that money into your new employer’s 401(k) plan — or into an IRA.

• <strong>Investing too conservatively:</strong> Typically, 401(k) plans offer a limited number of investment options, most rather conservative. Read up on your choices and choose the ones that should serve you best. If you’re still many years from retirement, for example, you might stick entirely or mostly with stocks, as they tend to offer higher returns during the long run. An S&P 500 index fund is a great choice for stocks.

• <strong>Not designating beneficiaries:</strong> Prevent future headaches by specifying who gets your 401(k) assets when you die. Update your beneficiaries as necessary, too.

Learn more about 401(k) accounts and retirement tips at Fool.com.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1985, when two guys founded me, aiming to build a strong portfolio of global brands. They succeeded, as I now encompass AEG Tools, Dirt Devil, Empire Level, Hart, Homelite, Hoover, Imperial Blades, Milwaukee Tool, Oreck, Ryobi, Stiletto Tools and Vax. Some of my brands are more than 100 years old — Hoover began in 1907, Stiletto in 1901 and Empire in 1919. Today, based in Hong Kong and with a market value recently about $33 billion, I specialize in power tools, outdoor power equipment, floor care and appliances. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1910, soon after the Wright brothers’ first successful powered human flights, when a timber baron bought a Seattle shipyard in which to build airplanes. In 1916, my first female employee sewed linen wings for my planes. I merged with McDonnell Douglas in 1997. Today, based in Chicago and with a market value recently about $130 billion, I’m a top U.S. exporter and a top federal and defense contractor; I develop, build and service commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems. One of my factories was recently the world’s largest building by volume. Who am I? (Answer: Boeing)

The Motley Fool take

Just do it?

There might be no big-brand stock executing better than Nike (NYSE: NKE). The sportswear giant’s flawless fourth-quarter earnings report featured revenue jumping 21 percent above pre-pandemic (2019) levels. Profit also surged thanks to the shift to higher-profit-margin direct sales, as Nike’s earnings per share of $0.93 easily topped analyst expectations of $0.51. Meanwhile, management projects revenue growth in the low double digits this fiscal year and rising profit margins.

Nike’s strength in direct-to-consumer and digital sales, the strategy it calls Consumer Direct Acceleration, is set to power that growth. Through apps such as Nike Training Club and Nike Run Club, Nike has built out an audience of 300 million members, which drove $3 billion in revenue in the latest quarter. Also, Nike’s women’s sportswear has become a major growth driver for Nike, with fiscal 2021 revenue up 22 percent year over year.

It’s no accident Nike is poised for another decade of domination. The stock has been a juggernaut since it went public in 1980, rising about 100,000 percent. In other words, $1,000 invested in the stock then would be worth about $1 million now.

Nike’s industry is not one that changes quickly, and with an unrivaled brand, a history of innovation, vast marketing power and a sparkling roster of sports stars, the sneaker behemoth won’t be knocked from its throne any time soon. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Nike.)