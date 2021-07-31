'Mr. Soul!' and 'Summer of Soul' recall buried history

Starting Sunday, HBO Max begins streaming “Mr. Soul!” This 2018 documentary was seen earlier this year on PBS’s “Independent Lens.” It recalls a remarkable cultural showcase that ran on “educational” television in the years before the establishment of PBS.

After race riots convulsed American cities in the 1960s, a study conducted by the Kerner Commission concluded America was headed “toward two societies, one Black, one white, separate and unequal.” The report specifically cited mass media’s lack of depiction of anyone of color as a contributing factor to social divisions.

In the wake of the study, New York’s educational station WNET launched “Soul!,” a showcase for Black voices. Produced and hosted by Ellis Haizlip, it would welcome a variety of artists. Many made their television debuts on “Soul!” including Kool & the Gang; Ashford & Simpson; and Earth, Wind & Fire. Stevie Wonder was a regular guest and performer.

In addition to pop acts, “Soul!” would dedicate an entire episode to emerging Black ballet dancers and offer a stage for Black women poets. It would send poet Nikki Giovanni to Europe to interview author James Baldwin — for two hours.

Beyond offering TV visibility to unseen Black talent, it was unabashedly intellectual and consistently provocative.

The show was picked up for syndication by the fledgling Corporation for Public Broadcasting but fell prey to pressures from the Nixon administration, which made no secret of its displeasure with a forum for Black voices, many of them radical. “Soul!” was canceled after running from 1968-73.

• “Mr. Soul!” might be the perfect companion to the 2021 documentary “Summer of Soul,” streaming on Hulu. It recalls a series of concerts held in Harlem during several weekends in the summer of 1969, featuring performances by gospel acts including the Staples Singers and Mahalia Jackson, and pop and rock music from Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone and the 5th Dimension.

Held just weeks before the Woodstock festival attracted some 400,000 youth to upstate New York, the Harlem Cultural Festival was attended by more than 300,000 people, mostly Black. Woodstock became a cultural touchstone, inspiring a major motion picture and a best-selling gatefold album with three LPs. Local TV stations covered the event, but the Harlem Festival soon was relegated to a cultural footnote. Much of the footage of the summer concert series was feared lost. This film, marking the directorial debut of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, assembles surviving reels of concert coverage and hopes to return the Harlem event to its place in musical and cultural history.

Not every music festival inspires joy, soul and Aquarian vibrations. HBO Max streams “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage,” exploring the bad logistics, random scheduling, overpriced amenities and other factors that turned an attempt at a 30th anniversary party for Woodstock into a debacle rife with violence and arson.

• Proof some people will go to great lengths to watch anything but the Olympic Games arrives Saturday on the premium streamer Discovery+. “Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games” puts the accent on the frolic as five teams of dogs and their trainers compete for a $5,000 prize for their favorite charity.

Puppies have an excuse for acting silly. The contestants on the new series “Heartbreak Island,” also streaming on Discovery+, have only themselves to blame. Each of these shirtless worthies compete for a $100,000 prize as well as the chance to find a “perfect match.”

Set in a future when the United States has become a decadent police state, the 1987 fantasy “The Running Man” (8 p.m. Saturday, MOMAX) stars future California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger as a convicted criminal sentenced to appear on a reality show (hosted by Richard Dawson of “Family Feud”), where he must evade hired killers. Many credit this thriller for anticipating the rise of reality television, its confusion of governance with entertainment and its role in civic decay. Jesse Ventura, later elected governor of Minnesota, also stars.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

