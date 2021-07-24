How can I turn this off?

<strong>Q:</strong> I recently bought a 2021 Ford F-150 with the center lane control. When driving on a straight road, such as I-94, etc., the light comes on telling me to hold my hands on the steering wheel every few minutes or more often, unless I move the wheel several times a minute. I am 85 years old, and I can hold the wheel straight, without moving it, but the “Put Your Hands on the Wheel” message comes on constantly. I don’t like to drive having to move the wheel all the time. The only way to stop it is to turn off the cruise control. Is there any way to eliminate that part to remove that feature? <strong>— T.S., Morris, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You are unable to remove the feature, but you can switch it off. Check your owner’s manual for the location of the switch that turns the lane-keeping feature on or off. The action you choose will be stored until you manually change again.

<strong>Q:</strong> I saw the item today about Subaru and Bluetooth. I had the same problem pairing my phone with my wife’s car that became my hand-me-down. I deleted all instances of her phone to no avail. I found the solution was to pair the phone via the steering wheel controls, instead of the radio controls. It seems like they are separate systems somehow. It’s worked perfectly since. If it is possible, I hope you can let K.L. in Milwaukee know about this solution. <strong>— M.D., Wheaton, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I checked out the link you sent and then an owner’s manual. Instructions say to do exactly what you did. Weird. I am happy to pass it along and hope K.L. sees this.

<strong>Q:</strong> Our 2015 Chevrolet Impala (odometer 75,800) has been very reliable. It was seen for regular maintenance at our independent garage June 17 for an oil change and lube. Oil spots started immediately appearing on our driveway and garage floor. Five days later, we took it back to the mechanic for review. He noted there was oil on the car frame which “must have splashed when oil plug was removed.” I disagreed indicating this car had never had any type of leak prior. We got tired of seeing oil spots, so we took it to a Chevrolet dealership one month after the original oil change. The service adviser said they couldn’t identify any leak, but said they also saw oil on the car’s frame. They degreased the frame again and said, “everything was fine.” It is not. My estimate would be about two ounces daily. There is no oil light on the dashboard. Any ideas? <strong>— G.G., Kirkville, N.Y.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Oil leaks can be a devil to find. Since it started leaking after an oil change, I would suspect a problem with the drain plug or its O-ring. My second guess would be the oil filter. It may be damaged or the wrong one for the car. The oil pressure sensor is another common leak source, but probably not right after an oil change. The best way to find a leak is with ultraviolet dye and a black light. After cleaning the engine and surrounding area, pour some dye into the oil. After driving for a day or two, shine a black light and the leak will show up iridescent green.