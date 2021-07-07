The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Mortgage concerns

<strong>Q:</strong> What happens to my mortgage if I die before paying it off? <strong>— C.S., Opelika, Ala.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> If you have a co-signer or co-borrower on the mortgage (say, you borrowed the money with your spouse), that person will be responsible for making payments. If there’s no co-signer or co-borrower, someone likely will inherit the home. They then can take over the mortgage without having to apply and be approved for a home loan. Federal laws allow heirs to assume mortgages.

In either case, if payments don’t continue, the lender has the right to foreclose, as mortgages are “secured” loans — secured by the property.

Often, a home will be sold when its owners have died in order to pay off debts or perhaps simply because no one wants to keep the home. If a person who dies has other outstanding debts that can’t be paid back without selling the home, some states require it be sold to settle the estate.

It’s worth making your wishes clear in your will as to who should inherit your home when you die. Consulting with an estate lawyer can be helpful.

<strong>Q:</strong> If a stock splits, what happens to its P/E ratio? <strong>— L.F., Sioux City, Iowa</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> A split doesn’t change a price-to-earnings ratio. A P/E ratio is simply a company’s stock price divided by the past year’s earnings per share. A stock trading at $50 per share with EPS of $5 will have a P/E of 10 (50 divided by 5). If the stock splits 2-for-1, the shares will be priced at $25, and the EPS also will be halved, resulting in an unchanged P/E, as 25 divided by 2.5 is 10.

Fool’s school

Pre-death planning: It’s important

Few of us want to think about our death, much less plan for it. But putting it off can be a big mistake, as plenty of people die much sooner than they expected to. Dying without an estate plan in place could leave your loved ones with unnecessary headaches and hassles — at a time when they’re grieving.

Get your affairs in order now, and then you can forget about them for quite a while. (Revisit them now and then, though, perhaps updating arrangements, as some people might have entered or left your life since you last made your plans.) Here are some things to know:

— Probate is the legal process of administering an estate. It involves demonstrating a will is valid, cataloging and valuing the deceased’s belongings, distributing property, paying debts and taxes, transferring titles and more. It can be a hassle, and sometimes a lengthy and/or costly one, with assets possibly remaining in limbo until everything is settled.

— Rules are different in every state, but you probably can bypass probate by taking certain steps now, such as setting up a living trust — or a life estate, in which you formally transfer the title of various properties to your heirs before you die. It also can be helpful to designate certain loved ones as “transfer on death” or “payable on death” beneficiaries on various financial accounts. The contents of such accounts pass immediately to the designated beneficiary on your death.

— The most important thing to do is to avoid dying “intestate” — without having established a will or trust. If you do, your estate will be handled according to government rules, with your assets distributed according to formulas.

You can learn more by going to Nolo.com and searching for “estate planning,” then clicking on “Articles.” Or check out books such as “Plan Your Estate” by Denis Clifford (Nolo, $45) and “Estate Planning Smarts: A Practical, User-friendly, Action-oriented Guide” by Deborah Jacobs (DJWorking Unlimited, $25). Consulting a professional might be a good idea, too.

<strong>F</strong>oolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots to 2003, when several Harvard students created a website where others could rate the attractiveness of fellow students. The next year, they launched me as an online community for the school. I grew — and now about 1.9 billion people use me daily, and more than 2.8 billion use me monthly. About 36 percent of American adults recently reported regularly getting their news from me. Based in Menlo Park, Calif., I employ more than 60,000 people and rake in more than $94 billion annually. My businesses include Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to Cincinnati in 1857, when I was launched as a manufacturer of safes and vaults for banks. My business got a boost after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, when all 878 of my safes and vaults in destroyed buildings survived intact. I later developed manganese steel doors that could resist dynamite explosions. Today, based in North Canton, Ohio, I “automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop.” I serve the world’s top 100 financial companies and top 25 retailers, offering ATMs, self-service checkout machines, software, services and more. Who am I? (Answer: Diebold Nixdorf)

The Motley Fool take

Handmade and vintage e-commerce

A company known for handmade and vintage things might not seem like a stock market and internet sensation, but online marketplace Etsy (Nasdaq: ETSY) has been on a tear, roughly quintupling in value during the past three years. Better still, it’s poised for further growth.

In its first quarter, Etsy posted revenue growth of 141 percent, and net income soared more than tenfold. The past few quarters have had very rapid growth, but management has warned of some headwinds and slowing growth now that the U.S. economy is reopening and many people are resuming shopping trips to brick-and-mortar stores.

There’s still much to like about Etsy’s prospects, though. For one thing, double-digit growth still is respectable. Also, e-commerce still is growing, and the pandemic got more people used to shopping online. Etsy has seen a boom in new buyers and sellers on its platform, too — a sign brand awareness and engagement have surged as well. Active buyers on the platform about doubled to 90.7 million during the past year, and active sellers rose by 67 percent to 4.7 million.

Finally, the surge in profits shows the scalability of the company’s marketplace model, and profit margins only should get better during the long term. Recently down about a quarter from their 52-week high, Etsy shares are starting to look like a bargain. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Etsy.)