'We the People,' anti-romance, fireworks and Dick Gregory

Civics set to song? A “Schoolhouse Rock” for a new generation, the animated Netflix series “We the People” offers lessons about the Bill of Rights, active citizenship, the role of the courts, the power of the First Amendment, the three branches of government and other basic lessons. Each installment has a different animation style, set to different songs by H.E.R., Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day and poet Amanda Gorman. Executive producers include Barack and Michelle Obama.

“We the People” begins streaming July 4.

• “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” (7 p.m., Sunday, NBC, TV-PG) returns to a new “normal.” Renee Elise Goldsberry and Ryan Eggold host the live fireworks and music by Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire. PBS’s “Capitol Fourth 2021” (7 p.m., Sunday, TV-G) also returns to form, with a musical celebration of the nation’s 245th birthday.

• If Saturday’s cable movies have a theme, let’s call it “June is over, and weddings aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.”

Hallmark, the go-to channel for unchallenging romances, offers the 2021 bauble “It Was Always You” (8 p.m., TV-G). Here, an overworked bride-to-be doesn’t just chuck Mr. Wrong on the brink of their wedding. She takes up with his brother. I’d like a Hallmark follow-up, just to see how his family navigates Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The Showtime offshoot Showcase offers two very different films that will make viewers resist the urge to tie the knot. The 2009 comedy “I Love You, Man” (6:45 p.m.) stars Rashida Jones as a bride-to-be who finds her fiance (Paul Rudd) consumed with his bromance to a new best bud (Jason Segel). The 2017 drama “I, Tonya” (8:30 p.m.) recalls Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan), arguably the worst ex-husband who ever lived, a man who tarnished Tonya Harding’s (Margot Robbie) rags-to-riches skating narrative by staging an attack on her Olympic rival. Something to savor while awaiting Tokyo’s opening ceremonies and while wading into a July that might not be a good month for brides.

• The 2021 documentary “The One and Only Dick Gregory” (8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA) recalls an influential comedian and activist from the civil rights era. Gregory spoke up about racism in front of white audiences at a time when many comics were more deferential. The title of his 1964 memoir was the N-word. So, just walking around with Dick Gregory’s book was an incendiary act.

Gregory’s politically charged comedy gave way to a career of activism as he got older. He became associated with numerous causes, from feminism to Native American rights, questioning the findings of the Warren Commission and a dedication to vegetarianism, nutrition and healthy living, particularly as they affected minority communities, often located in neighborhoods bereft of nutritious choices.

Those too young to recall Gregory’s activism in the 1960s might associate him with his work in the 1980s, helping morbidly obese individuals shed the weight that was killing them.

The film is filled with interviews with fellow comics, writers and others influenced by Gregory’s humor and audacity, including Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Lena Waithe, Dave Chappelle, Wanda Sykes, W. Kamau Bell, Harry Belafonte, Lillian Gregory, Steve Jaffe and Christian Gregory.

• Kevin Costner and Diane Lane star in the 2020 thriller “Let Him Go” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO, streaming on HBO Max), as parents who lose their son in a riding accident and then discover his widow and their only grandson might be in peril. The film has received positive reviews for its believable portrayal of grief and how subtly it transforms into a full-blown thriller.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).