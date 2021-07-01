Property Lines: July 1, 2021

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for May in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for the month of May with more than $5.1 million in total transactions. <strong>Buck Tamblyn</strong> was the top agent for the month with more than $1.1 million in total transactions.

Other top agents for the month of May were <strong>Paula Curwick, Shelly Franco, Azza Tawfik, Bruce Strysik</strong> and <strong>Cyndi Piontkowski</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.