The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Valuation matters

<strong>Q:</strong> How does one determine a stock’s real value? <strong>— C.F., Chubbuck, Idaho</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You’re right to note a stock’s current price is not necessarily equal to its intrinsic (sometimes called fair) value. Overenthusiastic investors might have bid the price up into overvalued territory, or it might be languishing at an undervalued level because of a lack of investor interest or confidence. Seeking and investing in undervalued high-quality companies is a smart strategy.

Determining a stock’s fair value is easier said than done, though, and skilled analysts often will arrive at different estimates. Some will use complicated “discounted cash flow” analysis, estimating future free cash flows and assigning them present values based on chosen discount rates. (In other words, this still will be an educated guess.)

Most individual investors favor simpler ways to estimate a stock’s valuation. The price-to-earnings ratio, which divides the current stock price by the last 12 months of earnings per share, is one of many useful tools: The lower the P/E ratio, the more attractive the price. (Though it’s important to remember P/E ratios vary by industry.)

Don’t rely on any one valuation or stock assessment method alone, though. Dig deeply into any company you’re considering for your portfolio.

<strong>Q:</strong> How large are “large-cap” companies, and how small are “small-cap” ones? <strong>— P.J., Tarentum, Pa.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> There’s no single definition, but here’s a common one: Consider companies with market capitalizations below $300 million to be micro-caps; between $300 million and $2 billion, small-caps; between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid-caps; between $10 billion and $200 billion, large-caps; and above $200 billion, mega-caps.

For some current examples, Wendy’s is a mid-cap, Starbucks is a large-cap and Pfizer a mega-cap.

Fool’s school

Improve your retirement — starting now

Odds are, you’re looking forward to retirement and are hoping it will be low-stress and enjoyable. No matter your age, there are probably some steps you can take now to improve your future financial security.

For starters: Have a plan, and be sure to follow it. Try to determine how much money you will need to retire with, and how you’ll amass that. (Investing regularly in a low-fee, broad-market index fund during many years can help you build a big nest egg.)

Don’t be reluctant to consult a fee-only financial planning professional: Good ones know much more about retirement issues than you do, and they can save you or earn you much more than they cost. (You can find a fee-only adviser near you at NAPFA.org.)

Many people find themselves bored or lonely in retirement. A part-time job or a social pastime can address those issues. (A part-time job for a few years also can generate welcome income.) Give some thought to jobs or activities you would enjoy.

Take a little time to learn about Social Security, and think about when you will want to start collecting your benefits. You can start as early as age 62 and as late as 70; the size of your benefit checks will depend on when you start. (Remember while starting earlier means smaller checks, you also will get more of them.) Learn more at SSA.gov.

Don’t neglect health care in your planning, as there’s a good chance it will cost you a lot. Fidelity Investments has estimated an average couple retiring at age 65 this year will spend a total of $300,000 out of pocket on health care during their retirement.

The more you think about and plan for your retirement, the better it’s likely to be. You might look into buying an annuity, which can deliver reliable income for the rest of your life. A reverse mortgage, while not right for many people, might serve you well.

You can get more retirement advice by trying our “Rule Your Retirement” service at Fool.com/services.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to Cincinnati in 1857, when I was launched as a manufacturer of safes and vaults for banks. My business got a boost after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, when all 878 of my safes and vaults in destroyed buildings survived intact. I later developed manganese steel doors that could resist dynamite explosions. Today, based in North Canton, Ohio, I “automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop.” I serve the world’s top 100 financial companies and top 25 retailers, offering ATMs, self-service checkout machines, software, services and more. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1911, when two guys patented a wringer washing machine driven by an electric motor and founded me. I developed a gasoline-powered washer for rural customers in 1915. During World War II, I made millions of items for the war effort before returning to major home appliances. In the 1950s, I acquired refrigerator, air conditioning and kitchen-range businesses. I acquired Maytag in 2006. Today, based in Benton Harbor, Mich., I boast about $20 billion in annual sales and employ about 78,000 workers. My brands include KitchenAid, Maytag, Hotpoint, JennAir, Amana and Yummly. Who am I? (Answer: Whirlpool)

The Motley Fool take

Game on

The stock of video game titan Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) has soared some 73 percent since “Call of Duty: Mobile” launched in October 2019. But during the four years through the end of 2020, Activision Blizzard’s revenue increased at a compound annual rate of only 5.2 percent. It might not look like a growth stock right now, but change is afoot.

The company is benefiting from a shift to digital distribution (such as subscriptions and in-game sales): Digital content doesn’t require manufacturing, packaging or distribution and therefore boosts profit margins. New content releases will be another growth driver for Activision Blizzard, along with growing user engagement and increasing revenue per user.

Two of Activision Blizzard’s top franchises — “Call of Duty: Warzone” and “World of Warcraft” — are among the most-watched games on Amazon’s game-streaming platform, Twitch; average monthly concurrent viewers nearly doubled year-over-year in the last quarter to 2.9 million. The company’s other properties include “Candy Crush,” “Overwatch,” “Hearthstone” and “Diablo.”

Activision Blizzard boasts leading franchises in an industry that’s been growing for decades. It has a deep pipeline of growth initiatives within its most popular franchises. Consider adding some shares to your long-term portfolio. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Activision Blizzard.)