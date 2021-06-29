Pritzker warns COVID-19 Delta variant could dominate in Illinois by fall

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker stressed the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations Monday as positivity rates and hospitalizations continued to decline but variants of the virus have proven to be more transmissible and dangerous to those who are not vaccinated.

The governor cited a central Illinois youth camp that has led to more than 85 associated COVID-19 cases.

The governor said at least one “unvaccinated adult” from the central Illinois camp was hospitalized after the outbreak. According to an Illinois Department of Public Health news release, “although all campers and staff were eligible for vaccination, IDPH is aware of only a handful of campers and staff receiving the vaccine.”

The majority of the linked cases were teens and the perceived risk to youth often is small, but IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release long-term symptoms can be serious, and youth spread can be transferred to those with compromised immune systems.

Some attendees of the camp also later attended a nearby conference, leading to 11 more cases of the virus. The outbreaks occurred in Schuyler and Adams counties, according to a news release. On June 22, the Schuyler County Health Department informed the public of an outbreak at The Crossing Camp in Rushville, which offers “Christ-centered camps for youths K-12,” according to its website.

The state health department is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention to handle the outbreak and “is in the process of identifying the presence of any specific variants in this outbreak.”

IDPH had identified 9,697 COVID-19 variants in the state as of Monday. That includes 84 instances of the Delta variant, which prompted a high-ranking official at the World Health Organization to warn this week vaccinated individuals still should be wearing face coverings to protect against community transmission.

“Vaccine alone won’t stop the community transmission. … People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, the physical distance, avoid crowding,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, said according to transcripts of a news briefing.

Pritzker said his administration expects the Delta variant, which has proven more transmissible and dangerous to unvaccinated individuals, “to dominate our cases statewide by the fall.” He and others appeared masked at a news conference in Chicago that was called to celebrate the opening of a business center in the North Lawndale community.

He said he was wearing a face covering, even though the state no longer requires one for those who are vaccinated, because he thought it was “appropriate to do so.”

“I would say, from my own perspective, if you’re going into a heavily crowded area, you don’t know if somebody is not vaccinated, and so you should just bring your mask with you and keep safe,” he said of individuals regardless of vaccine status.

Pritzker mentioned Israel’s vaccine response, noting the country had high vaccination rates but had reinstated indoor mask mandates and other mitigations as the Delta variant spreads.

“The lessons here at home and across the world are a harbinger of what could happen here, particularly in low-vaccinated areas,” he said.

According to IDPH, about 53.1 percent of Illinoisans older than 12 were fully vaccinated as of Monday, and that number was 55.7 percent for those 18 and older and 73.7 percent for those 65 and older. For those receiving at least one dose, the numbers were 68.8 percent, 71.3 percent and 89.8 percent, respectively.

Still, Pritzker said, that left more than 5 million Illinoisans not fully vaccinated and therefore “unprotected.”

