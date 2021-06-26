EDITORIAL: The power of critical thinking

While we can’t say we wholly agree with drinking a beer while grocery shopping — though we can see where some would enjoy such an activity — we do like the fact that it is even being discussed.

That’s because of why it is being discussed.

Here’s the back story: About six months ago, the License & Franchise Committee suggested the city of Kankakee eliminate the Class K license of its alcohol ordinance. That’s because there was a concern that convenience stores or gas stations — which already possess package liquor sale licenses — could operate much like bars by gaining the liquor pour license.

When the matter came before the city council this week, Alderman Dave Baron, D-2, asked a simple question — why? It’s a question all too often overlooked in today’s rushed society.

The why came into question because Class K also allows grocery stores to sell alcohol for on-site consumption, much like a Starbucks coffee can be purchased and consumed at a Target.

Baron noted that many stores in and around the Chicagoland area allow patrons to purchase a cold glass of beer or a serving of wine for consumption while shopping. The same could be done here should a business owner opt to do so, thus giving them an edge in their business, Baron argued.

Why throw out a whole roll of paper towels when only one is wet? The same question applies here — why toss out the entire classification instead of cleaning up the one area of concern?

His question and the council’s ensuing discussion led to the matter heading back to the License & Franchise Committee for “another round” of discussion.

Possible changes, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis suggests, could be the addition of rules to include store square footage requirements, if the location had a butcher and dairy department, or any other such distinctions that would eliminate allowance for convenience stores.

We agree with those suggestions.

We also applaud Alderman Baron for his critical thinking and the entire council for being open to new ideas.

"It's sort of a mental attitude about critical thinking and curiosity. It's about mindset of looking at the world in a playful and curious and creative way."

Adam Savage