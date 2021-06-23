The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Reading yield curves

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s a yield curve? <strong>— S.F., Maryville, Tenn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Imagine a simple graph that plots the current interest rates of United States Treasury bonds with maturities of three months, five years, 10 years, 20 years and 30 years. Connect all those points, and you’ll have a yield curve.

In typical years, shorter-term bonds will have lower interest rates, and vice versa. So, a “normal” yield curve will be a line that starts near the lower left of the graph and slopes upward, slowly leveling off. It reflects investors’ assumptions the economy will keep growing.

Other yield curves, such as flattening or inverted curves, suggest expectations of a slowing economy or falling interest rates.

<strong>Q:</strong> Can you explain “forced selling”? <strong>— C.C., Sioux City, Iowa</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The term applies in multiple situations. For example, if you’ve invested in stocks “on margin” (with money borrowed from your brokerage), you might get a “margin call” if your holdings fall in value. You’d be required to add money to your account — which many people do by selling some shares. If you don’t take action, your brokerage might just sell some of your shares for you.

Another kind of forced selling can happen with a mutual fund. If shareholders are worried about the fund’s performance, they might sell enough shares that the fund has to sell off many of its investments in order to generate cash to cover withdrawals. If a lot of funds are selling shares, that can depress overall stock prices and lead to more withdrawals — causing more forced selling. Ironically, fund managers can end up doing what they would least like to do during a market downturn: selling stocks instead of buying more shares of lower-priced stocks.

Stock buyback basics

If you’ve read news a company is buying back or repurchasing some of its shares, you might have wondered whether that’s a good or bad thing. It actually can be either.

It can be a good thing because when a company buys back shares, it reduces the number of shares that exist. That makes each remaining share a larger part of the company’s value. (Imagine a pizza being cut into six big slices instead of eight smaller ones.)

Here’s a simplified example: The Rubber Chicken Company (ticker: CHEWY), has, say, 1,000 shares outstanding. Imagine you own 100 of those shares. That means you own 10 percent of the company.

If Rubber Chicken then buys back 200 of its shares, that leaves only 800 shares outstanding. You still own 100, so your stake in the company is now 100 out of 800, or 12.5 percent. You haven’t done anything, but the company has transferred some value to you via the buyback.

It can help to think of earnings per share. Imagine that Rubber Chicken earned $1,000 in its last quarter. If it has 1,000 shares, its EPS is $1 — $1,000 divided by 1,000. After the buyback, though, $1,000 in earnings will become $1.25, because $1,000 divided by 800 shares is $1.25. So, EPS has risen — not because the company performed better and earned more money but because its share count shrank. (It always is smart to check how much of a company’s EPS growth is because of factors other than improved performance.)

So, how can stock buybacks be a bad thing? Well, if a company is buying back shares when they’re overpriced, it’s wasting shareholder money and destroying value. If it spends, say, $5,000 buying back shares, it will only retire 100 shares priced at $50 apiece, but it can retire 125 shares if they’re trading at $40.

Management always should be putting money to work where it can be most productive. That could mean using it to pay down debt, to fuel growth by building more factories, to pay shareholders a dividend or to buy back shares.

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1911, when two guys patented a wringer washing machine driven by an electric motor and founded me. I developed a gasoline-powered washer for rural customers in 1915. During World War II, I made millions of items for the war effort before returning to major home appliances. In the 1950s, I acquired refrigerator, air conditioning and kitchen-range businesses. I acquired Maytag in 2006. Today, based in Benton Harbor, Mich., I boast about $20 billion in annual sales and employ about 78,000 workers. My brands include KitchenAid, Maytag, Hotpoint, JennAir, Amana and Yummly. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to the 1922 founding of the American Appliance Company — and parts of me go back further than that. Electron tubes for radios were an early product, and I later made military radar systems, among other things. I bought Amana Refrigeration in 1965 and made microwave ovens. I’m now the product of a 2020 merger with United Technologies. Based in Waltham, Mass., and recently valued at about $135 billion, I have four main divisions: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, an “Intelligence & Space” business and a “Missiles & Defense” business. Who am I? (Answer: Raytheon Technologies)

A tech stock and bank, in one

LendingClub (NYSE: LC) bills itself as “America’s largest online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors” — and it’s about to encompass more. The company has been approved to acquire the Boston-based digital bank Radius Bank — and along with it comes its bank charter, making Lending Club a bank. The acquisition will reduce LendingClub’s costs a lot, as it can fund loans with cash from Radius customer deposits instead of borrowing money at high interest rates.

Inflation fears recently led to a broad sell-off of fast-growing tech stocks. However, bank stocks often do better with inflation and rising interest rates. If inflation ends up causing the Federal Reserve Bank to raise interest rates, LendingClub likely would be able to charge a higher rate on new loans. Management even has estimated if the Fed were to suddenly increase its federal funds rate by 2 percent, net interest income would grow by 13.3 percent during the next year, as of March 31. In other words, inflation and higher rates are not as bad for the company as they are for pure tech stocks.

LendingClub is projected to post a sizable loss this year, but most of that is because of one-time, nonrecurring costs as it transitions to a new business model. Meanwhile, it’s growing, with first-quarter revenue growing 40 percent from the previous quarter and loan originations growing 63 percent. Take a closer look at LendingClub.