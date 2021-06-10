Upcoming events for senior citizens

Catholic Charities has partnered with local organizations to offer events, classes and programs for senior citizens and caregivers.
<strong>Crafting Connections — Painted Grocery Tote Bag</strong>
When: Friday, July 16
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Bradley Public Library; 296 N. Fulton Ave, Bradley.
Please call Kelli at 815-933-7791 ext: 9910 by Wednesday, July 14 to reserve a spot.
<strong>Savvy Saving Seniors Course</strong>
When: Wednesday, June 30
Where: Bradley Public Library; 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.
Please call Kelli at 815-933-7791 ext: 9910 by Tuesday, June 29 to register.
<strong>Bingocize</strong>
Presented by: Bourbonnais Township Park District
When: Tuesday and Thursday afternoons; June 17 to August 26
Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Online
To register, visit <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a> by June 10. Call Amanda at 815-523-9919 for questions. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, June 10.
<strong>Prairie State Legal Services: Are You Prepared? Advanced Directives & End of Life Planning Virtual Presentation</strong>
When: Thursday, June 17
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Online
RSVP by June 10 to Amanda at 815-933-7791 ext: 9919
<strong>Virtual Tai Chi</strong>
Presented by: Bourbonnais Township Park District
When: Friday mornings now through June 25
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Online
Visit <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a> to register. Call Amanda at 815-933-7791 ext: 9919 with any questions.