Upcoming events for senior citizens

Catholic Charities has partnered with local organizations to offer events, classes and programs for senior citizens and caregivers.

<strong>Crafting Connections — Painted Grocery Tote Bag</strong>

When: Friday, July 16

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Bradley Public Library; 296 N. Fulton Ave, Bradley.

Please call Kelli at 815-933-7791 ext: 9910 by Wednesday, July 14 to reserve a spot.

<strong>Savvy Saving Seniors Course</strong>

When: Wednesday, June 30

Where: Bradley Public Library; 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.

Please call Kelli at 815-933-7791 ext: 9910 by Tuesday, June 29 to register.

<strong>Bingocize</strong>

Presented by: Bourbonnais Township Park District

When: Tuesday and Thursday afternoons; June 17 to August 26

Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Online

To register, visit <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a> by June 10. Call Amanda at 815-523-9919 for questions. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, June 10.

<strong>Prairie State Legal Services: Are You Prepared? Advanced Directives &amp; End of Life Planning Virtual Presentation</strong>

When: Thursday, June 17

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Online

RSVP by June 10 to Amanda at 815-933-7791 ext: 9919

<strong>Virtual Tai Chi</strong>

Presented by: Bourbonnais Township Park District

When: Friday mornings now through June 25

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Online

Visit <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a> to register. Call Amanda at 815-933-7791 ext: 9919 with any questions.