EDITORIAL: Let's get through summer safely

By Daily Journal Editorial Board

National Teen Driver Safety Week isn’t until October, but after the events as of late, we want to talk about it now.

We haven’t even hit summer yet — watch for that on Sunday, June 20 — and we’ve already all too often had to report on roadway fatalities in our area. And while the accidents haven’t involved teen drivers, that’s who we want to talk to as these events can show them that the dangers of the road are very real. It’s a reminder worth hitting home as teen drivers are hitting the roadways for summer break fun or employment.

Fatal crashes are tragic for all involved.

They can have life-long impacts on the families that suffered a loss, as well as those also involved in the accident. That’s no less true for teen drivers. We argue it’s likely even more true for them.

Parents play such an important role in increasing teen driver safety. Parents, simply talking to your teen about safe driving can make a difference.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death and disability to teens in the United States. According to the most recent teen driver safety statistics compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 2,500 adolescents (ages 12-19) died in motor vehicle crashes in 2018 and approximately 297,000 nonfatal injuries occurred among adolescents as a result of motor vehicle crashes in 2018.

There’s no safety in numbers. About two-thirds of teen passenger deaths occur when another teenager is driving.

We’re sure we all remember peer pressure well, so help your young driver out when they are being pressured to load up the car or drive when they knew they shouldn’t. “Mom says I can’t” is much easier to say than “I don’t want to,” so give them that out.

Let your teen drive every time you’re in the car together, and make sure he or she gets a chance to drive under various weather conditions as well as at night.

Teenagers are counting on their parents to spell out the rules of the road. Let’s be sure we don’t let them down because we want everyone to have a safe summer.

"Youth comes but once in a lifetime."

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow