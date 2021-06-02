EDITORIAL: Teaching the true meaning of the holiday

We were filled with pride for our community this Memorial Day. In the days running up to the solemn holiday, we reported on numerous ceremonies planned to honor local veterans who died in their fight for our country.

From Manteno to Herscher to Kankakee and beyond, so many organizations came together to pay their respects for our local fallen heroes.

That pride was amplified even more when we saw so many children taking part in the Kankakee County Veterans Council’s ceremonies Monday at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Our photographer Tiffany Blanchette snapped pictures of a few of the young attendees doing their part to help honor veterans. Bennett Zumwalt, 8, of Kankakee, and Kade Legan, 8, of Watseka, helped place wreaths at the foot of memorials. Lilly Peterson, 4, of Manteno, sat perched on her father’s arm while he placed a wreath in remembrance.

Each of the 16 wreaths that were placed Monday represents a group of veterans or veteran family organizations and were placed following the reading of the names of veterans who died in the past year. We imagine taking part in the event will make the reason for the holiday more impactful for these future community leaders. Those 16 wreaths are likely now more than just pretty flowers arranged in a circle to these youngsters.

This holiday isn’t meant to be a kickoff to summer and a long-awaited three-day weekend. It’s a day that should be devoted to remembering and honoring those who fought for us to have the freedom to live our lives in whatever way we see fit. Their sacrifices should never be forgotten and we’re encouraged to know that is being instilled in our next generation.

Good job, parents. Keep up the good work.

"The willingness of America's veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude."

Jeff Miller