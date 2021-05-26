Kankakee church building prayer garden

KANKAKEE — St. Rose of Lima Chapel is in the process of developing an outdoor prayer garden on the west side of the church thanks to the individuals behind St. Rose Chapel Association.

The association meets monthly in order to make decisions — including indoor and outdoor beautification — for the church.

Once the association was in agreement to create a prayer garden, member Pam Gall formed a prayer garden committee.

Together with architect Jeff Jarvis and Tholens’ Landscape & Garden Center, they recently broke ground on the garden.

“As an association, we work very well together and we value each other’s opinion, which is why I think we are so successful,” Gall said. “Then, when you add the great support we get from the community, and even from those who have moved out of the area, we are very blessed.”

The garden is set to be 32-by-48 feet.

To fund the project, the committee has been selling brick pavers with options for personal engravings.

Options include a 7-by-10 inch brick and a 4-by-8 inch brick.

The larger bricks have already sold out and there will be a total of 73 included in the project.

A number of the smaller bricks are still available with 53 having been sold.

There is not a limit to how much can be engraved on a brick, but the more wording, the smaller the font.

A batch of brick pavers have already been laid and an anonymous donor purchased a St. Rose statue and base that will be placed in the garden.

When all of the pavers are laid, it will be in the shape of a cross.

While the garden was created with the intention of a place to sit for prayer and reflection, it is turning out to have a second purpose as it is visible from some of the rooms across the street at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Two employees from St. Mary’s went to the garden one day as bricks were being laid and told workers “it was such a beautiful sight to see from the third floor.”

“I thought it was pretty nice that they took the time to come over and say that, and we’re not even done,” said Gall.

Additional funds raised will go toward maintenance for church and grounds.

In August, they are looking at having a celebration of the garden in correlation with Aug. 23’s Feast of St. Rose.

More information will be available online as the date gets closer.

Gall invites anyone to drive by and see the progress made thus far. The church is located at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

For more information, visit the church’s website at <a href="https://www.strosechapel.com" target="_blank">strosechapel.com</a> or on Facebook.