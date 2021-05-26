EDITORIAL: Some advice for graduating seniors

By Daily Journal Editorial Board

Some have already received their diplomas, and some will take that walk across the stage in the days to come.

While COVID-19 certainly made for an adventurous end to these seniors’ high school experience, it will pale in comparison to the adventures yet to come. For our young neighbors finding themselves on the cusp of a new adventure, life is about to change — drastically. Again.

Some days, it will be hard to see that life is different, but you’ll know that it is. Some days, there will be no denying the changes. While today’s world doesn’t have the same rites of passage as days gone by, high school graduation remains a solid indicator of your transition into adulthood.

And for those of us who’ve been there and struggled with the whole being an adult thing, we’d like to give you recent graduates some advice. You can take it or leave it — it’s your decision. That’s the beauty of being an adult.

<strong>First off, don’t panic</strong>

You may have big dreams about what you want your life to turn out to be or you may not have a clue. Either way, it’s entirely possible it won’t work out the way you thought it would. And that doesn’t mean you’ve failed at life. Life is unpredictable, and you’d be wise to learn to go with the flow sooner rather than later.

<strong>Find out what you love</strong>

A life fueled by passion is something to be envied. It’s also something few people seem to have. There’s a world of careers and hobbies out there. Find the one that speaks to you and makes you smile at the thought of it. If you can find a way to make your hobby your job, more power to you.

<strong>Save something back for tomorrow</strong>

Make the right decisions today that put you on good financial footing for tomorrow. Start saving as soon as you possibly can. No matter how small you have to start, put a little of every paycheck into a savings account. Even if it’s $5. Investing in yourself is always a good investment. Trust us, money in the bank will help you sleep at night.

<strong>Live a little</strong>

We humans are creatures of habit. We love our routines, but life’s too short for that. If you’re given an opportunity to experience something, say yes. Even if it’s outside your comfort zone or your schedule, say yes. Travel. Eat exotic foods. Try anything (OK, almost anything) once. If even you think you won’t enjoy yourself, do it. If nothing else, you’ll have a great story to tell around a campfire someday.

<strong>Believe in yourself</strong>

If you don’t, no one else will. Even if you’re making it up as you go, believe you’ll not only be OK, but that you’ll succeed. Don’t let fear of failure hold you back and keep you from trying. It’s amazing how far you can go if only you believe you can.

<strong>Lastly, just plain have some fun</strong>

Find the humor and excitement in everyday life. Those big moments — college graduation, marriage, first child, etc. — are only the punctuation marks of life. Don’t overlook the small wonders life brings every day. Life is something you have to show up for every single day.