Tunes play along the river at Summer Music Series

The Summer Music Series at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club occurs every other Thursday evening [besides June 10] from 6 to 9 p.m. and features local bands. The outdoor performances, held at1600 Cobb Blvd. have a $10 cover.

<strong>June 10</strong> — Bryant & Co.

<strong>June 17</strong> — Matt Yeager

<strong>July 1</strong> — John David Daily

<strong>July 15</strong> — Karaoke Night with DJ Big D (7 to 9p.m.)

<strong>July 29</strong> — John David Daily

<strong>Aug. 12</strong> — Justin Daniel

<strong>Aug. 26</strong> — Beeso & Friends

<strong>Sept. 9</strong> — The Strips

<strong>Sept. 23</strong> — John David Daily

— Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette