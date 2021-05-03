Zinanni to retire after next season

One of the most well-known faces in area athletics will soon call it a career, as Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni has announced that he will retire at the end of the fall 2021 football season.

Zinanni, who just wrapped up a 3-2 season with the Irish last month in his 46th season, is third all-time and second actively in IHSA history with 364 career wins and has won five state championships in nine title game appearances. He will serve as co-head coach in the fall with Alan Rood, a 1998 Bishop McNamara, who, like Zinanni, played football at Northern Illinois University.

“There comes a time, and in my situation I wanted to make sure the program kept going ... and I think Alan’s the right guy,” Zinanni said. “He’s a good guy, the kids like him, the other coaches like him and I don’t think they’ll miss a beat.”