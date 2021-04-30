This week at Illinois Capitol

<strong>Governor’s office unveils energy overhaul bill</strong>

SPRINGFIELD — The governor’s office unveiled a 900-page energy overhaul bill Wednesday, accelerating a yearslong process which advocates hope will end in a comprehensive clean energy platform as the session nears its final month.

The stated goal of the bill is to drive Illinois to

100 percent “clean” energy by 2050. That, Deputy

Gov. Christian Mitchell said in an interview Wednesday, would include nuclear power as a major contributor. Another goal is to bring Illinois to 40 percent of its utility scale energy produced by renewables, such as wind and solar, by 2030. Right now, that number is around 8 percent.

The bill contains some of the provisions put forth

in other legislation, raising the rate cap on ratepayer bills for renewable projects from about 2 percent to

3.75 percent; ending formulaic rate increases for utilities immediately; and prohibiting natural gas companies from assessing a surcharge on bills starting January 2022.

It also requires an annual outside audit of Exelon Corporation — the parent company of scandal-ridden Commonwealth Edison — while providing about

$70 million in subsidies each year for the next five years to two struggling nuclear plants owned by the company, one in Byron, one in Dresden. The subsidies are needed to ensure reliability of the state’s energy grid as nuclear becomes a larger part of the state’s energy mix, advocates say.

Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, chair of a key energy committee in the state Senate, said in a phone call Wednesday the governor’s plan will spur a lot of discussion in the final month of session, and he said it contains some good and some areas of concern.

<strong>Judge finds FOID card law invalid for one woman</strong>

For the second time, a county judge in southern Illinois has ruled the state’s Firearm Owner Identification Card law unconstitutional, as applied to one state resident, Vivian Brown.

The ruling from Judge T. Scott Webb means the Illinois Supreme Court will, also for the second time, be in a position to decide whether to strike down the FOID card law as unconstitutional.

If the state decides to appeal this decision that found the FOID law unconstitutional, the appeal will be heard by Illinois Supreme Court — just as the high court did in 2018 when the FOID card law was found unconstitutional by a different judge in this case.

Under the state Firearm Owner Identification card law, prospective gun owners must pay a $10 filing fee and submit an application in order to be eligible for the FOID card, which is required for Illinoisians to obtain a firearm.

This case out of the Second Judicial Circuit in White County, People v. Vivian Brown, involves a challenge to the constitutionality of the FOID law that arose after Brown was charged with possessing a rifle in her home without a FOID card in 2017.

At the time, Brown was eligible to obtain a FOID card but did not have one.

Brown argued the law violated the Second Amendment because it prohibited a person who could legally possess a weapon from keeping one in his or her home.

Retired Second Judicial Circuit Judge Mark Stanley dismissed Brown’s charge in October 2018, finding the FOID card law was unconstitutional as applied to her.

— Capitol News Illinois