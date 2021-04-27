5 items to note

<strong>1 Growth is slow</strong>

“The big demographic advantage the U.S. once enjoyed over other rich nations has evaporated,” John Lettieri, president of the Economic Innovation Group, tweeted after the census data release. “Now there are more Americans 80 and older than 2 or younger.”

<strong>2 Move West, young man</strong>

The snapshot tells a familiar story: Americans have moved out of the industrial Midwest and Northeast, chasing jobs, more affordable housing, growing new suburbs and vibrant cities.

<strong>3 Political shifts a’comin’</strong>

“I think Republicans, when all this is done, will be in great shape to retake the House majority in 2022,” said Adam Kincaid, executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, which is coordinating the GOP redistricting push.

<strong>4 Not counted equally</strong>

Latinos possibly weren’t properly counted. Latinos make up a large segment of the population in the three states that didn’t gain expected seats.

<strong>5 Playing the short game</strong>

If New York had counted 89 more residents, and all other states stayed the same, the state would have kept its seat and Minnesota would have lost one.

Minnesota, which had the nation’s highest self-response rate, also secured the last House seat in 2010.